The Reset: Volleyball wraps up regular season, girls cross-country wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Celie Field (10) jumps to spike the ball in a match against Hoover on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Hoover High School. Mountain Brook swept Hoover in Tuesday’s match. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team suffered its first loss of the season last Friday night, as the Spartans fell to top-ranked Thompson. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This week, Mountain Brook concludes Class 7A, Region 3 play at home against Hoover.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week with a five-set win over Class 5A power Jasper (25-18, 14-25, 20-25, 25-14, 15-11).

This Tuesday, Mountain Brook hosts the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Mountain Brook will play the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and John Carroll in one semifinal, while Spain Park and Vestavia Hills meet in the other. The two finalists will advance to the North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville, set to be played Friday and Saturday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams competed in the 28th Annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday. The girls team won the event, while the boys team finished fifth. Leading the way for the girls was Lily Hulsey, who crossed the line second in 18:55. Reagan Riley followed in third place, with a time of 18:58. Tessa Allen (fifth), Mary Katherine Malone (11th) and Elizabeth Robertson (14th) also finished in the top 15. Parker Balzli was the top boys runner (seventh), with Eric Alexander (16th) also placing in the top 20.

