The Reset: Girls cross-country wins Husky Challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Cross-Country Mountain Brook's girls cross-country team won the Husky Challenge on Oct. 20, 2018.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team suffered its first defeat of the season last Friday, as the Spartans fell to Thompson, 31-7. This Friday, the Spartans play at Hoover in their final Class 7A, Region 3 contest of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Brook’s volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a tri-match on Thursday night. The Spartans knocked off Tuscaloosa County (25-18, 25-18), but lost in three sets to Jasper (25-22, 23-25, 10-15).

This week, the postseason begins. The Spartans won Class 7A, Area 6 in the regular season and will host the area tournament. On Monday, John Carroll and Hewitt-Trussville play and Mountain Brook gets the winner of that match on Tuesday. With a win, the Spartans would secure a spot in the super regional tournament later this week.

On Tuesday, Mountain Brook’s match is set for 4 p.m., with the area tournament final at 7 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mountain Brook’s cross-country teams competed in the 27th Annual Husky Challenge in Trussville on Saturday. The girls team won the varsity event, while the boys finished second to Homewood.

In the girls race, the Spartans swept second through fourth. Lily Hulsey finished second with a time of 19:33.49, followed by Reagan Riley (third, 19:34.31) and Anna Balzli (fourth, 19:38.56). Elizabeth Robertson (seventh, 20:22.61), Alex Pitts (ninth, 20:25.02) and Sabina Ortiz (10th, 20:30.39) all grabbed top-10 places.

For the boys, Gram Denning led the way with a fourth-place finish in 16:45.57. Joseph Pitard (sixth, 16:47.94) and Parker Balzli (12th, 16;58.47) were the next two finishers.

