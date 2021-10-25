The Reset: Spartans advance to state

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook players celebrate during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Lucy Redden (10) hits the ball during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) sets during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner celebrates during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Alex Carlson (8) during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) sets during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner celebrates during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Greer Golden (5) celebrates during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team capped off a perfect region slate with a 25-0 shutout win over Chelsea on Friday night. Click here for the recap of the game.

The Spartans wrap up regular season play at home this Thursday against Austin.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team swept the competition at the Class 6A North Regional last week. On Wednesday, the Spartans took down Southside-Gadsden 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-21) in the opening round, before blowing away Cullman in three sets as well.

The following day, Mountain Brook beat Hazel Green 3-1, then took the regional title in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16) win over Athens.

Mountain Brook will be the top seed from the North in the state tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Spartans will face St. James at 10:30 a.m. in the first round.

