The Reset: Volleyball advances to state

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team dropped its second consecutive game last Friday, falling to Hoover. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans conclude the regular season with a trip to Gardendale. Mountain Brook will travel to Florence on Nov. 8 for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Mountain Brook volleyball team advanced through the area and super regional tournaments to secure a berth at the state tournament, to be played this week.

On Tuesday, the Spartans won both matches in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament to clinch the title. They defeated No. 4 seed John Carroll in straight sets (25-9, 25-20, 25-14) in the semifinals and knocked off Vestavia Hills in straight sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) in the final.

At the super regional tournament at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Mountain Brook swept James Clemens (25-12, 25-14, 25-10) on Friday to lock up a state tournament berth. On Saturday, the Spartans solidified their state seeding by beating Hoover (25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 25-8) and Bob Jones (25-13, 25-13, 25-16).

This Wednesday, Mountain Brook faces Auburn at 9:30 a.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex in the quarterfinals. Should the Spartans win, they would play again at 3:30 p.m. The final is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.