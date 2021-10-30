The Reset: Spartans win 3rd straight title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner talks with the Spartans during a timeout in the Class 6A state championship match against St. Paul’s at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Spartans defeated St. Paul’s to win their third consecutive state title. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team finished up regular season play Thursday night with a 34-0 thrashing of Austin. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, Mountain Brook hosts Southside-Gadsden in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team won its third consecutive state championship and sixth in eight years last Wednesday with a win over St. Paul’s in the Class 6A final.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams qualified for the state meet last Thursday with their performances at the section meet.

Mountain Brook’s girls won the meet in dominant fashion, scoring 25 points. Homewood finished second with 51 points. The Spartans boys finished second, with 44 points, just behind Chelsea’s 40 points.

Reagan Riley won the girls race with a time of 18:43. Clark Stewart was second, Hunter Anderson was sixth, Mary Katherine Malone finished seventh, Kennedy Hamilton placed ninth and Lucy Benton was 10th to give the team six girls in the top 10. Virginia Averyt was 14th as well.

The boys had three in the top 10, with Clayton Collins finishing second, Davis Plowden crossing the line sixth and George Pelekis placing ninth. Harry Clark (13th), Braden Little (14th), Bibb Albright (15th) and Denton Russell (17th) also ran in the race.

The state meet is this Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

