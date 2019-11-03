The Reset: Volleyball wins title, football wins, cross-country advances

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Mountain Brook Spartans celebrate after clinching the Class 7A state championship title match against McGill-Toolen on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team capped off the regular season with a 13-10 overtime victory over Gardendale. Click here to read the recap from the game.

This Friday, the Spartans make the trek north to take on Florence in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook captured the fourth Class 7A state championship in program history last Thursday, as the Spartans defeated McGill-Toolen in straight sets. Click here to read the story of the Spartans’ victory.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams competed at the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Friday at the Trussville Country Club. Both teams qualified for state this Saturday in Moulton, with the girls winning the event and the boys placing second. Here are the times of Mountain Brook’s runners:

Girls

Reagan Riley: second, 18:42

Lily Hulsey: third, 18:50

Elizabeth Robertson: fourth, 18:52

Mary Katherine Malone: fifth, 19:00

Alex Pitts: 11th, 19:31

Clark Stewart: 12th, 19:35

Sabina Ortiz: 13th, 19:36

Tessa Allen: 18th, 19:56

Greer Davis: 19th, 20:00

Lucy Benton: 33rd, 20:45

Boys

Parker Balzli: seventh, 16:19

Eric Alexander: 12th, 16:39

Ben Hill: 14th, 16:40

Jones Dyleski: 19th, 16:51

Duncan Hulsey: 27th, 17:02

Austen Webb: 34th, 17:18

Henry Phillips: 41st, 17:32

Jack Bell: 45th, 17:37

Bibb Albright: 46th, 17:40

Tate Record: 48th, 17:47

