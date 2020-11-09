The Reset: Cross-country wins section, football advances

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Cross-country sectionals Mountain Brook’s Elizabeth Robertson makes her way down the final stretch to claim second place during the Spain Park 6A Section 4 meet at Veterans Park hosted by Spain Park High School on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team earned a dominant 38-7 win over Muscle Shoals last Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans travel to Gardendale in the second round.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team ran in the Class 6A, Section 4 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park in Hoover. The Spartans’ boys and girls swept the top honors in the meet and will compete at the state tournament this weekend.

At the section meet, Elizabeth Robertson paced the girls with a second-place finish overall. Clark Stewart finished fourth, while Lucy Benton (eighth), Kennedy Hamilton (ninth) and Hunter Anderson (13th) also scored points for the team. On the boys side, Clayton Collins finished third, while John Roberts, Harry Clark and Davis Plowden finished sixth through eighth. Hagen Livingston came across 10th.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team opened up the season and the coaching tenure of Sara Price last Thursday. After a tight first half, Mortimer Jordan pulled away in the second half to knock off the Lady Spartans 61-36. Bentley Brewer led Mountain Brook with 15 points in the contest. Mortimer Jordan’s Sarah Kanady led all scorers with 18 points.

This week, the girls play Springville at Oneonta on Monday and both teams host Thompson on Thursday.

