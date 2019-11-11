The Reset: Girls cross-country finishes 2nd, football season ends

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Cross Country Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Hoover boys cross country teams take off from the start line in the Class 7A boys race during the AHSAA State Cross Country meet held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, Nov. 09, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team had its season come to an end last Friday, as the Spartans fell to Florence on a last-second field goal in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Click here for the recap of the game.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team opened its season last Thursday with a 49-47 loss to Mortimer Jordan in double overtime. The Lady Spartans were led by Ann Vandevelde’s 18 points.

This week, the girls travel to Oak Mountain on Tuesday. Both teams will make a trip to Thompson on Thursday, as the boys open their season. Mountain Brook’s girls are also taking part in Mortimer Jordan’s tip-off event on Saturday, as the Lady Spartans will play Brewer at 1 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country teams completed their seasons at the state meet last Saturday, with the girls placing second in Class 7A and the boys finishing fourth. Click here for the full recap of the meet.

