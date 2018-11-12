The Reset: Football advances, cross-country performs well at state

× Expand Sarah Finnegan The Spartans celebrate after a Class 7A, first round playoff game against Austin High School in Decatur, Al. The Spartans won 31-0 to advance to the second round of playoffs.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team got its playoff run off to a strong start, as the Spartans shut out Austin, 31-0, last Friday night. This Friday, Mountain Brook travels to Hoover to play its region foe in the second round.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mountain Brook’s cross-country teams completed their seasons at the Class 7A state meet, held Saturday in Moulton. The Spartans girls finished second in 7A, tallying 58 points to finish behind Auburn (25) and ahead of third-place Huntsville (135). The boys came home third with 104 points, behind Huntsville (52) and Vestavia Hills (88).

For the girls, Reagan Riley capped off a tremendous eighth-grade season, as she finished second with a time of 18:16.88. Anna Balzli finished sixth, crossing the line in 18:56.97. Sabina Ortiz came home 15th (19:18.22) and Alex Pitts finished 17th (19:23.81). Other runners for the girls were Elizabeth Robertson (22nd, 19:37.14), Tessa Allen (29th, 19:55.06), Cate Jones (44th, 20:26.7), Catherine Sims (48th, 20:29.8) and Cameron Hudson (53rd, 20:33.80).

Hunter Harwell gave the Spartans a pair of second-place finishers, as he put together a race time of 15:25.27 in the 5K. Joseph Pitard finished ninth in 15:57.91. Parker Balzli was 19th with a time of 16:21.23. Other runners for the boys were Gram Denning (33rd, 16:32.06), Henry Hartley (50th, 16:58.31), Jack Bell (72nd, 17:21.65), Tate Record (84th, 17:31.14), Lawton Miller (86th, 17:36.39), Eric Alexander (114th, 18:00.32) and Beck Corley (119th, 18:08.34).

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team began its season last week with a pair of games. On Thursday, the Lady Spartans knocked off Homewood, 59-37. Emily Henderson led the team with 16 points and Whitton Bumgarner added 10.

Mountain Brook suffered a 58-55 loss at Shades Valley on Saturday evening. Henderson poured in 24 points, while Bumgarner and Ellen Dulin each chipped in 10 points.

This week, the Mountain Brook girls continue in action and the boys get their season underway. Both teams host Prattville Christian on Tuesday, the girls travel to Clay-Chalkville on Thursday, and the Spartan Turkey Jam tournament begins on Saturday.

