The Reset: Football season ends, basketball in full swing

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team saw its successful 2018 season come to an end last Friday, when the Spartans fell to Hoover, 42-17, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Spartans finished the season with a 9-3 record.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began last week with a sweep over Prattville Christian on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans put together a 59-32 victory and were led by Emily Henderson, who scored 22 points. Whitton Bumgarner added 11 points and Celie Field scored eight.

The boys team put together an impressive offensive display to win, 96-58. Trendon Watford paced the Spartans with 31 points, including a 5-of-6 performance from 3-point range. Holt Bashinsky scored 13 points, with James Childs scoring 11 and Lior Berman adding nine. Mountain Brook had 25 assists on 38 made field goals and shot 13-of-23 from 3-point land.

The Lady Spartans knocked off Clay-Chalkville, 50-40, on Thursday. Henderson led the team in scoring once again, with 19 points. Helen Dorough had a great game as well, as she added 16 points.

On Saturday, Mountain Brook’s teams began hosting the Spartan Turkey Jam tournaments, which will run through Tuesday. For the Spartans, the girls team defeated Gardendale, 47-35, to improve to 4-1 on the year. Bumgarner led the way with 17 points.

The boys took care of Alexander (Georgia), 72-39, that evening. Watford scored 22 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Colby Jones added 19 points and six assists, Bashinsky scored 11 and Paulie Stramaglia dished out seven assists. The Spartans assisted on 24 of their 29 made field goals and outrebounded Alexander, 37-17, as the Spartans improved to 2-0.

This week, both teams wrap up the Turkey Jam on Monday and Tuesday. The girls team faces off with Shades Valley at 6 p.m. Monday in the semifinals, followed by the boys taking on South Cobb (Georgia) in the semifinals as well at 7:30. The boys team begins play in the Lighthouse Classic on Friday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.