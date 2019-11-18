The Reset: Spartans basketball underway

× Expand Kamp Fender Colby Jones (3) puts back an offensive rebound during an AHSAA class 7A championship basketball game between Baker and Mountain Brook on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team suffered a 50-38 loss to Oak Mountain last Tuesday. Hannah Edwards put forth a monster effort, going for 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Eagles. Abi Brown was a big contributor as well, as she scored 16 points and knocked down 4-of-6 shots from beyond the arc. Taniyah Smith pulled down nine rebounds. For Mountain Brook, Ann Vandevelde led the way with 15 points and Helen Dorough added nine points.

Both teams swept Thompson on Thursday night, with the girls picking up their first win and the boys opening their season with a victory. The Lady Spartans notched a 52-35 win over the Lady Warriors. MJ Lassiter scored a team-high 12 points. Vandevelde chipped in nine points, while Ellie Dayhuff, Harriet Adams and Dorough all scored eight. Natalie Houser pulled down seven rebounds. The boys notched an 81-68 win behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from Colby Jones. Holt Bashinsky chipped in 15 as well.

The Lady Spartans participated in the Mortimer Jordan Tip-Off Challenge on Saturday and fell to Brewer 45-41. Dorough led all scorers with 16 points, while Jacie Andrews added 13 points for Brewer.

Mountain Brook’s boys are 1-0 and the girls are 1-3 on the season. This week, the Spartans host Wenonah on Tuesday and begin play in the Spartan Turkey Jam on Saturday.

