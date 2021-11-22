The Reset: Football heads to 2nd straight semis

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB John Colvin (12) runs for a first down during a game between Mountain Brook and Pinson Valley in the third round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Pinson, Ala.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team pitched another playoff shutout, beating Pinson Valley 30-0 in the Class 6A quarterfinals last Friday. Click here for the full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans host top-ranked Clay-Chalkville in the semifinals.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Mountain Brook basketball teams earned a sweep at Thompson. The Lady Spartans dominated to the tune of a 70-38 victory. Emma Stearns put on a show, pouring in 24 points to lead the way. Emily Straughn scored 18 points and Sarah Passink added 15 to join Stearns in double figures.

The boys game was much tighter, but the Spartans prevailed 55-51. Ty Davis had a strong game, going for 20 points, 4 steals and 3 assists. Kyle Layton and Dive Rowe each added 9 points, with Layton tallying 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Rowe grabbing 4 rebounds. Andrew Kohler had 6 points and 3 boards.

Both Mountain Brook varsity teams earned a home win Thursday evening. The Lady Spartans took down McAdory 68-41. Stearns had another big game scoring, going for 21 points. MJ Lassiter scored 13 points, Margaret Pelekis added 11 and Straughn scored 10.

The boys fought off a tough Hewitt-Trussville team 57-51. Layton led all scorers in the game with 23 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Rowe chipped in 15 points in a strong game as well. Davis notched 7 points and 7 assists, while Parks McLain had 6 points and 3 rebounds. For Hewitt, Ray Rolley led the way with 17 points and Reid Stodghill added 7.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team hosted an outdoor match on the field at Spartan Stadium last Tuesday. The Spartans won both matches, beating Wetumpka 61-25 and beating St. Clair County 70-9.

Mountain Brook finished 12th in the Gulf Coast Classic over the weekend.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.