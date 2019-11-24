The Reset: Basketball teams begin Turkey Jam

× Expand Kamp Fender Mountain Brook's Carter Sobera (22) brings the ball up court during an AHSAA class 7A semifinal basketball game between Mountain Brook and Lee-Montgomery on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams swept Wenonah last Tuesday. The Lady Spartans picked up a convincing 57-37 win over Wenonah, led by a pair of young players. Freshman Emily Lassiter led Mountain Brook with 16 points and eighth-grader Emma Stearns scored 14. The boys scored a 73-63 win as well, led by 30 points, eight rebounds and four steals from Colby Jones. Holt Bashinsky scored 12 points and Peyton Haley chipped in five assists.

Both teams began play in their Turkey Jam tournaments over the weekend. The girls opened the tournament with a 53-22 win over Shades Valley on Saturday morning. The boys rolled past Greensboro 93-36 that evening. Jones led the way with 16 points. Carter Sobera stuffed the stat sheet, as he registered 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Bashinsky chipped in 11.

The girls team is now 3-3 overall and the boys are 3-0. This week, both teams will continue play in the Turkey Jam tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The boys will head to Atlanta over the weekend for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team opened the season on Thursday with a couple of wins in a tri-match. The Spartans beat Chelsea 42-33 and St. Clair County 61-18. The Spartans competed in the Gulf Coast Clash over the weekend and the team finished 10th.

