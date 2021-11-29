The Reset: Lady Spartans win Turkey Jam

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics Mountain Brook High School's girls basketball team won the Spartan Turkey Jam on Nov. 24, 2021.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team fell in the Class 6A semifinals for the second straight year, this time losing a heartbreaker to Clay-Chalkville, 24-18, last Friday night. Click here for the full recap of the game.

BASKETBALL

Last week, the Mountain Brook basketball teams hosted the Spartan Turkey Jam. On Monday, both Spartans teams picked up wins to start the tournament. The Lady Spartans scored a 58-43 win over Springville. Emily Straughn went for 19 points to lead the way. Bentley Brewer notched 12 points and Emma Stearns added 10.

The boys team earned a 55-37 win over Tuscaloosa County. Charlie McKimmon had 13 points and 5 rebounds in a strong game for the Spartans, while Ty Davis and Kyle Layton each finished with 11 points. Davis had 5 rebounds and each player notched 3 assists.

Both teams won again Tuesday evening. The Lady Spartans rolled to a 56-48 win over Oak Mountain. Francie Morris was the high scorer, going for 15 points, 5 rebounds and three steals. Stearns and Sarah Passink each scored 11 points, with Stearns pulling down 4 rebounds and Passink dishing 5 assists. Straughn finished with 6 points and 8 boards as well.

The boys team grinded out a 62-59 win over Charles Henderson. Dive Rowe had the big game for the Spartans, as he registered 18 points, 7 rebounds and a couple of assists. Layton had 11 points again, adding 4 rebounds as well. Davis did plenty, tallying 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. McKimmon finished with 6 points and 8 boards.

On Wednesday, both Mountain Brook teams finished off the Spartan Turkey Jam with a trophy, both taking down Eufaula in the final. The Lady Spartans earned a hard-fought, come-from-behind 60-56 win. Passink scored 18 points to lead the way, while Stearns notched 14 and Straughn scored 13 to join her in double figures. Libby Geisler added 9 points as well.

The boys team put forth a strong effort in an 80-65 win. Several Spartans filled up the stat sheet, led by Layton, who went for 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals on the night. Davis had a double-double with 19 points, 10 assists and 5 boards. Parks McLain hit big shots, drilling 5-of-6 3-point attempts for his 15 points. Rowe and McKimmon each had 8 points and 5 rebounds, with McKimmon adding 4 steals.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team took part in the Clint McCall Duals last week, winning three out of the four matches it faced. The Spartans picked up wins over Gardendale (40-39), Russell County (72-12) and Southside-Gadsden (42-24). Their lone loss was to Rockmart (Ga.) 51-24.

