The Reset: Boys basketball suffers first defeat

MBHS boys basketball VS Central-Phenix City State Semifinals Lior Berman is shown in a game last season.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began their weeks on Tuesday with games at Ramsay. The Lady Spartans ran into a Ramsay girls team that is likely to be a state championship contender in Class 5A, and fell 70-27.

The boys fared much better, knocking off the Rams 73-53. Trendon Watford led the way for the Spartans with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Washington and Lior Berman each added 14 points and Holt Bashinsky scored seven. Mountain Brook assisted on 23 of its 29 made field goals, picked up 14 steals and outrebounded Ramsay 37-26, including 16 offensive boards.

Mountain Brook was swept by Wenonah on Thursday night. The girls team fell 52-36, while the boys team suffered its first loss of the season in a 52-48 defeat. The girls are now 6-3 and the boys hold a 7-1 record on the season.

This week, the Spartans return home to play McAdory on Monday. On Saturday, the boys play in the Bragging Rights event between Alabama and Georgia, and the girls play at West Lincoln (Mississippi).

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field teams opened the season on Saturday at the Magic City Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Some notable performances from the event:

Holli Chapman: fourth in 400-meter dash (1:00.07)

Sophie Jane Knott: sixth in 400-meters (1:00.76)

Girls relay: second in 4x800-meter relay (10:12.76)

Grayson Scott: seventh in high jump (5-0)

Anne Carlton Clegg: ninth in high jump (5-0)

Scott: seventh in triple jump (32-8.5)

Knott: second in pole vault (10-6)

Boys relay: won 4x800-meter relay (8:29.59)

Thomas Renneker: fourth in pole vault (13-0)

