The Reset: Spartans win Turkey Jam tournament

× Expand Kamp Fender Holt Bashinsky shoots in a game last season.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team finished up hosting the Spartan Turkey Jam last week. On Monday, the Lady Spartans knocked off Jackson-Olin 66-47. Emma Stearns led the scoring charge with 21 points. Ann Vandevelde and Ellie Dayhuff each scored 10 points, and Natalie Houser and Lucy Redden both added eight points.

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans fell to Central-Tuscaloosa 61-44. Vandevelde led the team with 14 points and Dayhuff added eight.

The Mountain Brook boys also wrapped up the Turkey Jam tournament early last week. On Monday, the Spartans cruised to an 88-53 win over Greenville. Colby Jones led the way with 25 points, five rebounds and four steals. Holt Bashinsky scored 18 points and Edward Reed scored 10 points. Carter Sobera registered 10 points and six rebounds. Richman Priestly did plenty of work as well, notching two points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Spartans finished off the tournament with a commanding 59-38 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the final to win the title on Tuesday. Jones went for 26 points, four rebounds and three assists. Paulie Stramaglia added 10 points and Carter Sobera contributed nine points, four boards and three assists.

Over the weekend, the Spartans traveled to Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. On Friday, Mountain Brook beat Pebblebrook (GA) 77-69. Jones scored 37 points, gathered nine rebounds and dished five assists. Bashinsky went for 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers, and Stramaglia added 12 points and three steals.

On Saturday night, the Spartans fell to a strong Grayson (GA) team 71-60. Jones notched a double-double with 32 points, 15 rebounds and four steals, while Sobera added 14 points and six boards.

The Mountain Brook boys are now 6-1 on the year and the girls are 4-4. This week, the Spartans are at Gardendale on Tuesday and at Ramsay on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.