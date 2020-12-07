The Reset: Winter sports underway

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook at SPK girls Mountain Brook’s Natalie Houser (4) dribbles the ball toward the goal during a game between Mountain Brook and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Lady Jags defeated the Lady Spartans 56-24. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team finished up its 2020 season over the last couple weeks, advancing to the Class 6A semifinals. The Spartans finished the year with a 12-2 record and made it to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

Click here for the recap of the Spartans’ win over Clay-Chalkville in the quarterfinals and here for the story of the loss to Pinson Valley in the semis.

BASKETBALL

Over the last few weeks, the Mountain Brook basketball teams have been busy.

The Spartans hosted local foe Spain Park on Nov. 17. The Lady Spartans fell 56-24, as Spain Park’s Jordy Griggs led all scorers with 13 points in the game.

The boys game was a thriller, with Spain Park outlasting Mountain Brook 67-63 in double overtime. The game was a back-and-forth affair the whole way, with the Jags prevailing in the second extra period. Mountain Brook was led by Rayven Turner, who led all scorers with 25 points and pulled down six rebounds. Bo Barber scored 16 points, knocking down 4-of-7 3-pointers. Julius Clark chipped in 13 points as well.

For Spain Park, Josh Harrington led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points. Colin Turner scored 10 points, while Cam Crawford and JR Lambert each chipped in nine points. Blake Floyd contributed seven points.

On Nov. 19, the Mountain Brook boys fell to Shades Valley 72-54. For the Spartans, Clark had 12 points and eight rebounds while Turner tallied 11 points and four boards.

Mountain Brook hosted the Spartan Turkey Jam over Thanksgiving. On Nov. 21, the Lady Spartans knocked off Parker 65-43, while the boys defeated Sipsey Valley 61-56.

The Spartans continued the Turkey Jam on Nov. 23, with the girls beating Oak Mountain 44-30 and the boys earning a 67-52 win over Sylacauga. For the boys, Turner had a big night with 29 points and Barber finished with nine points and four assists.

Mountain Brook’s girls finished the Turkey Jam with a 61-51 loss to Pleasant Grove. The boys won the tournament with their 67-53 victory over Eufaula. Turner scored 16 points in the game and earned tournament MVP honors. Barber had 15 points and drained four 3s, while Clark had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists on the night.

Last Monday, Mountain Brook’s girls lost to Austin 75-47. The boys were able to pick up a 59-48 win over the Black Bears. Turner led the way with 24 points, while Barber contributed 10 points.

The boys played two more games during the week, beginning with a 50-36 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday. Turner had 18 points and six rebounds to lead things, with Clark adding seven points and five boards as well.

On Friday, the Spartans knocked off Enterprise 48-34. Turner (17) and Barber (13) were in double figures, with Clark going for eight points and eight rebounds in addition.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling season is underway as well. Last Tuesday, Mountain Brook took down Helena (54-12) and Holtville (60-22). The Spartans registered two more wins Thursday, beating Jasper (40-27) and Southside-Gadsden (39-33). On Saturday, the Spartans beat Montevallo (66-12), Corner (60-24) and Hayden (66-11).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.