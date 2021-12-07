The Reset: Busy week for Spartans

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Libby Geisler (10) shoots during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook basketball teams picked up wins to begin the new week. Mountain Brook’s girls hosted Helena and earned a 57-32 win in convincing fashion. Everyone contributed to the Lady Spartans victory, with Emily Straughn leading the way with 12 points and Libby Geisler adding 11 points.

The Mountain Brook boys traveled to Austin on Tuesday and fought off a tough Black Bears team 58-57 in overtime. The game was tight the whole way. The Spartans led by three after a quarter, by two at halftime and trailed by one after three quarters. Kyle Layton spearheaded the offense with 26 points and 4 steals. Ty Davis had a strong game as well, going for 13 points and 7 assists. Parks McLain added 6 points, while Charlie McKimmon scored 4 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and took two charges.

Hartselle made the trip to Mountain Brook on Friday, with the teams splitting the varsity games. The Lady Spartans fell in a hard-fought contest 49-46. Emma Stearns led the team with 21 points in the game.

The Mountain Brook boys earned a 53-35 victory over the visitors. Davis filled up the stat sheet, going for 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in the game. Dive Rowe finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds, while McKimmon had a solid 7 points and 7 boards.

WRESTLING

Last Thursday, the Mountain Brook wrestling team swept a quad match. The Spartans beat Benjamin Russell 69-12, defeated Hoover 42-30 and beat Moody 66-17. Over the weekend, the Spartans finished ninth in the Chelsea Invitational and seventh in the Gardendale Invitational.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed at the Magic City Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday. Lucy Benton won the 800-meter run for the Spartans, Clark Stewart won the 1,600, the girls 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams won, Camille Gillum was the top high jumper, Davis Lee won the 400-meter dash, the boys 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams won to highlight the Spartans performances.

Hunter Anderson and Virginia Averyt gave the Spartans the top three finishers in the girls 800, Kennedy Hamilton was third in the 1,600, Clayton Collins and Harry Clark were second and third in the 1,600 and Caleb Mumm finished third in the pole vault.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The Mountain Brook swimming and diving team competed in the state meet over the weekend. The boys team finished ninth in the Class 6A-7A division, with the boys medley team finishing seventh and Camp Forbus placing second in the 50-meter freestyle.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.