The Reset: Wrestling wins Spartan Invitational

BASKETBALL

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook basketball teams took losses at Northridge. The Lady Spartans suffered a 52-40 defeat, while the boys lost their first game of the year by a 61-52 final score. For the Spartans, Ty Davis led the way with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Kyle Layton had 11 points and 4 steals, Dive Rowe finished with 5 points and 9 rebounds and Charlie McKimmon pulled down 8 boards.

Mountain Brook swept Greenville on Friday evening. The Lady Spartans posted a dominating 56-23 win, getting a balanced scoring effort from everyone. The boys cruised to a big win as well, winning 79-46. Davis had another big game, going for 26 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Layton contributed 15 points and 4 assists, while Rowe had 10 points and 6 rebounds. McKimmon, Parks McLain and John Colvin all finished with 6 points, with McKimmon adding 6 rebounds and Colvin pulling down 3.

WRESTLING

Last Thursday, the Mountain Brook wrestling team swept a tri-match, beating Hueytown 84-0 and dominating Pinson Valley 72-7.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook hosted and won the Spartan Invitational. The Spartans featured three individual champions, two runners-up and five third-place finishers. Gray Ortis, Will Robinson and Allen Baker all won in their respective weight classes.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday. The Spartans had several strong performers in the event, including Reagan Riley and Clark Stewart. The teammates took the top two spots in the 3,200-meter run, with Riley posting a blistering pace of 10:36 and Stewart finishing in 11:23. Riley’s time was a school record.

The girls by 4x800 relay team won as well. Lucy Benton was third in the 400 and Davis Lee was third in the boys 400.

