The Reset: Busy week for basketball teams

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Colby Blackwell (23) dribbles during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team began play last week with a 59-47 loss to Oak Mountain on Monday.

On Tuesday, Mountain Brook hosted Shades Valley. The Lady Spartans earned a strong 56-33 win, with Emma Stearns leading the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sarah Passink added 18 points as well in the winning effort. The boys suffered a 52-51 loss to the Mounties, the second time they have fallen to Shades Valley this season. Rayven Turner had 15 points to lead Mountain Brook, with Julius Clark narrowly missing a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Colby Blackwell scored just four points and racked up eight assists.

Mountain Brook’s boys rebounded on Friday night with a strong 58-46 win over McGill-Toolen. The Spartans held the Yellow Jackets’ highly-touted Barry Dunning to just nine points on the evening. For the Spartans, Turner posted 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Paulson Wright contributed in a big way as well, finishing with 13 points and three assists.

Mountain Brook traveled to Plainview on Saturday for the Bobby Ledbetter Twin City Classic, with the Spartans suffering a 74-70 loss to Hartselle. The Spartans put four scorers in double figures, led by Wright’s 18 points. Mac Swoger contributed 16 points and three steals, with Ty Davis adding 10 points and five assists. Charlie McKimmon registered 10 points and four steals. Turner narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine boards.

WRESTLING

Last Thursday, Mountain Brook celebrated senior wrestlers John McKimmon, Kamp McMinn, Dewitt Colvin, Charles Abele and Harris Riley and defeated Pelham 43-30.

Over the weekend, the Spartans won the Spartan Invitational tournament. Five Mountain Brook wrestlers won individual titles on the way to victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Winners for the Spartans included Lucy Benton (800-meter run), Mary Katherine Malone (1,600 meters), Grayson Scott (high jump) and Thomas Renneker (pole vault).

Other podium winners were Benton (third in 400), Hunter Anderson (third in 800 and second in 1,600), Camille Gillum (second in high jump), Scott (second in long jump and third in triple jump), Julia Grooms (third in pole vault), Madeline Baltz (third in shot put), Clayton Collins (third in 800 and second in 1,600) and Gri Cashio (second in long jump).

