The Reset: Boys basketball increases win streak to 5

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams opened up play last week on Monday with a trip to McAdory. The Lady Spartans dropped a 54-35 decision, but the boys earned a 90-72 victory. In the win, Colby Jones led the way for Mountain Brook with 30 points, six rebounds and five steals. Holt Bashinsky also had a big night, draining 5-of-7 3-point attempts and finishing with 21 points. Peyton Haley had three points with six rebounds and six assists, while Alex Belt notched eight points and eight boards.

Both Mountain Brook teams added one to the win column on Thursday evening. The Lady Spartans took down Oak Mountain 50-30. Harriet Adams led the team with 11 points, with Helen Dorough adding nine points and Natalie Houser scoring eight points. The boys dominated Oxford to earn an 80-45 win. Carter Sobera paced all scorers with 22 points, while Jones posted 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Bashinsky scored 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

The Spartans concluded the week on Saturday evening with home games. The girls team fell to Muscle Shoals 54-47. Ann Vandevelde scored 18 points to lead the Lady Spartans, despite the loss. In the boys game, the Spartans rolled to a 73-46 win over Sidney Lanier. Jones scored 20 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead the way. Sobera contributed 14 points and Bashinsky added 12. Richman Priestly contributed eight boards to go along with four points and Julius Clark had nine points and five boards.

Mountain Brook’s boys now have an 11-1 overall record, while the girls are 6-7. This week, the boys begin play in the Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla., and the girls compete in Spain Park’s Chevron Lady Jag Classic.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook boys finished third out of 19 teams at the Beech Invitational in Tennessee over the weekend.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. For the girls, Clark Stewart placed second in the 3,200-meter run and Camille Gillum won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches. Thomas Renneker was the lone boy to reach the podium, as he was third in the pole vault.

