The Reset: Basketball teams approach Christmas tournaments

× Expand Kamp Fender Mountain Brook's Colby Jones (3) throws down a dunk during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams played Ramsay for the second time this season on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The Lady Spartans fell to the Rams by 43 points the first time the two teams played, but the most recent meeting was much more competitive, despite Mountain Brook falling 55-42.

The boys team picked up an 85-66 win over Ramsay behind a school-record 14 assists from point guard Paulie Stramaglia. He scored six points as well. Trendon Watford led the team in scoring with 25 points and added 12 rebounds. Colby Jones scored 24 points, and Lior Berman added 16.

Last Friday, the Spartans picked up a pair of dominating victories over Parker. The Lady Spartans earned a 54-19 win. Ellen Dulin led the team with 12 points, and Olivia Richie added 11. The boys won convincingly as well, 82-33. Berman led the team with 14 points, followed by Jones’ 13 points. Watford registered nine points and 10 rebounds, while Stramaglia tallied seven assists and a whopping seven steals.

Mountain Brook’s boys began play in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday with a 66-51 win over Woodrow Wilson (DC). Watford led the team with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while Berman scored 13 points and Jones added 11. The Spartans forced 24 turnovers in the contest and play again on Thursday against IMG Academy (Florida).

The boys team wraps up play in the City of Palms Classic later this week and heads to South Dakota for the Hoops City Classic Dec. 28-29. The boys then play at Hoover Jan. 3 and host John Carroll Jan. 4. The girls team is heading to West Palm Beach, Florida, next week and also hosts John Carroll Jan. 4.

