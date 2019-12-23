The Reset: Boys basketball wins Kreul Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook won the Kreul Classic on Dec. 21, 2019, in Coral Springs, Fla.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team traveled to Coral Springs, Fla., last week to take part in the Kreul Classic tournament. The Spartans began their run in the tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a 69-50 win over Forest Hill (FL). Colby Jones led the team with 24 points and 14 rebounds to notch a double-double, while adding four assists as well. Carter Sobera notched 20 points of his own to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Holt Bashinsky contributed 10 points and Alex Belt pulled down 10 boards.

After an off day on Thursday, the Spartans beat NSU University of Florida in the semifinals on Friday, 60-49. Sobera scored 22 points to lead the team, Jones contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals, and Bashinsky scored 14 points.

Mountain Brook then beat Dillard (FL) on Saturday 47-42 to win the tournament. Jones had 25 points and seven boards in the championship game, with Alex Belt pulling down 11 rebounds.

The Mountain Brook girls played in Spain Park’s Lady Jag Classic. On Thursday, the Lady Spartans began the tournament with a 54-46 loss to Opelika. Ann Vandevelde led the team with 16 points in the game and Ellie Dayhuff added 10 points. On Friday morning, Mountain Brook rebounded to beat Wenonah 68-66 in overtime, as Vandevelde hit the game-winning shot. Mountain Brook fell to Chelsea 51-50 on Saturday to finish the tournament.

The Mountain Brook boys are now 14-1 overall, while the girls are 7-9. This week, the Lady Spartans play at Pinson Valley on Monday. The boys play in the Arby’s Classic in Tennessee over the latter half of the week.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the Pelham Invitational over the weekend, with the Spartans coming home second as a team. McAdory won with 462 points to Mountain Brook’s 443. Gray Ortis, John McKimmon and Jack Higgins won gold, while Woody Fipps and Coleman Bates took home silver. Luke Ankney earned a bronze prize.

