The Reset: Lady Spartans win Holiday Beach Bash

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball traveled to Gulf Shores last week for the Holiday Bash at the Beach.

On Monday, the Lady Spartans played and dominated Pensacola (Fla.) 88-25. Mountain Brook got plenty of strong performances in a balanced effort. Libby Geisler was one of five Lady Spartans in double figures, as she led the way with 16 points and 3 steals in the game. Emily Straughn finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds in a solid game, Emma Stearns posted 13 points and 3 assists, Margaret Pelekis put forth 10 points and 4 rebounds, and Sarah Passink added 10 points, 3 steals and 3 assists.

Mountain Brook posted another impressive win Tuesday, rolling past Gulf Shores 79-46. Stearns and Passink had big offensive showings, with Stearns leading the charge with 27 points and Passink adding 23 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. Straughn finished the game with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Mountain Brook’s girls finished off a tremendous showing at the Holiday Bash at the Beach on Wednesday afternoon, after the Lady Spartans won their third game in three days with a forfeit victory over T.R. Miller. The game was called near halftime with the Lady Spartans ahead 40-30. IN that game, Stearns scored 15 points and Passink had 9 points.

The Mountain Brook boys were back in action one last time before Christmas, hosting Central-Tuscaloosa on Wednesday afternoon. The Spartans dominated, winning 69-39. Kyle Layton was the team’s top performer, going for 19 points, 4 assists and 5 steals. Ty Davis was the other Mountain Brook player in double figures, with 10 points and 4 assists. There were several other solid performers, including Parker Belt (8 points, 4 rebounds), John Colvin (7 points, 6 rebounds) and Julius Clark (6 points, 8 rebounds).

