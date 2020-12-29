The Reset: Spartans in action over Christmas break

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook at SPK Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (5) passes the ball guarded by Spain Park’s Colin Turner (25) in a game between Mountain Brook and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Jags defeated the Spartans 67-63 in double overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began two weeks ago by hosting Leeds on Tuesday. The Spartans came away with a pair of wins, starting with the girls’ 58-37 victory over the visiting Green Wave. The boys were dominant as well, posting an 83-33 win. Julius Clark posted his first career double-double in the game, going for 10 points and 10 rebounds. Rayven Turner led the scoring charge, as he finished with 19 points and five rebounds. Ty Davis was also in double digits, getting 10 points and four assists.

On that Friday, the Spartans were knocked off by Northridge in tight contests. Mountain Brook’s girls suffered a 58-53 loss. In the game, Sarah Passink led the way with 18 points and eight assists. MJ Lassiter added 10 points and nine rebounds and Emily Straughn had nine points and seven boards. Turner had 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals in Mountain Brook’s 52-46 loss in the boys game. Paulson Wright knocked down four 3-pointers to score 12 points as well.

Last Monday, the Mountain Brook girls fell to East Limestone 50-46 in the opening game of the Lady Jag Classic at Spain Park. The Lady Spartans rebounded on Tuesday to beat Huffman 53-47 in overtime.

The Lady Spartans wrapped up the pre-Christmas slate with a 49-44 win over Gulf Shores in the Lady Jag Classic on Wednesday. Bentley Brewer led the way with 13 points and Emma Stearns added 11 points. Lassiter nearly had a double-double, with 11 points and nine rebounds and Passink finished with 10 points.

WRESTLING

On Dec. 18, the Mountain Brook wrestling team fell to Hewitt-Trussville 36-9. The following day, Mountain Brook picked up a couple wins, beating Hartselle 53-19 and Pelham 45-18.

