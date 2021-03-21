Spartans triumph

Mountain Brook High School claims 6th state title in 9 years

Nothing fazed the Spartans.

Not a change in classification. Not a change in head coach. Not a few early-season losses. Not a grueling semifinal game.

Nothing.

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team made its way to the top of the mountain once again, beating Spanish Fort 56-43 in the Class 6A state final March 3 at Bartow Arena.

“I’m extremely proud of our program,” first-year Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said. “When I took this over, no one would’ve been able to predict this…I can’t say anything else other than I’m extremely happy and humbled to be leading Mountain Brook basketball.”

Davis ascended to the head coaching role after serving as an assistant to Bucky McMillan for 12 years. That day, he led the Spartans to their sixth state championship in the last nine years.

After falling to Lee-Montgomery in the 7A final last year, the Spartans moved down to 6A this year in the latest round of AHSAA reclassification. But it can be argued 6A was a tougher class this season and Mountain Brook prevailed.

The Spartans fell to 11-6 on the season after a loss to Hoover on Dec. 30. A little over two months later, the Spartans had reeled off 19 consecutive wins and finished the season 30-6.

Mountain Brook also summoned a great effort after going blow for blow with Eufaula in a triple-overtime semifinal on two days prior.

Spanish Fort was the better team the first few minutes of the game, opening up a 14-8 lead. But Mountain Brook pieced together a 10-0 run in the second quarter to claim the lead and take a 27-25 advantage into halftime.

Ty Davis helped spur the Spartans out of the locker room. After Spanish Fort tied the game at 27-27, Davis went on a personal 8-0 burst, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and knocking down a couple free throws to make it 35-27. He finished with nine points.

“Ty hit some big shots because he’s played a lot of basketball and he’s grown up in the gym his whole life,” Tyler Davis said. “Everybody has to accept their role. That’s the beautiful thing is we were a team.”

Rayven Turner, who wound up leading the Spartans with 14 points in the game, had a slow first half after picking up two quick fouls. But he stayed the course and ended the third quarter with a couple of baskets to send Mountain Brook to the fourth quarter with a 40-35 lead.

A Toros surge cut the Spartans lead to 41-39 early in the fourth, but Mountain Brook effectively put the game away with a 7-0 run. They hit their free throws down the stretch as well to leave no doubt.

Julius Clark had a big hand in the Spartans’ win as well. He got things going early, scoring six of Mountain Brook’s first eight points and finishing with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. He converted all four of his field goals and all four of his free throw attempts in a perfect shooting performance.

Bo Barber was held without a field goal in the game and said after the game he didn’t play a good game, an assessment his coach disagreed with. Barber hit 7-of-8 free throws in the game and dished out four assists.

“He’s hard on himself, that’s the competitor that he is,” Davis said. “He ran the show. He played an excellent game today.”

Mountain Brook faced plenty of obstacles this season and conquered them all. The Spartans won Area 9 in the regular season and claimed the area tournament title, and added a Northeast Regional championship plaque to the trophy case as well.

“To see it all pay off is amazing,” Turner said.