This week in Spartans athletics: Jan. 26-31

Here's a look at what's happening this week in Mountain Brook High School athletics:

Monday

  • JV/varsity girls basketball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.
  • 9th grade/JV/varsity boys basketball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Wrestling at Pelham — 3 p.m.

Wednesday

  • 9th grade boys basketball vs. Vestavia Hills — 4 p.m.
  • JV boys basketball vs. Vestavia Hills — 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • State bowling tournament
  • Wrestling senior night vs. Southside — 5:30 p.m.

Friday 

  • State bowling tournament
  • State indoor track
  • Boys and girls Frostbite Tennis Tournament
  • JV/varsity boys basketball at McAdory — 4:30 p.m.
  • Girls basketball vs. Northridge — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • State bowling tournament
  • State indoor track
  • Boys and girls Frostbite Tennis Tournament