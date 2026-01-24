This week in Spartans athletics: Jan. 26-31

×
This week in Mountain Brook Athletics.
Here's a look at what's happening this week in Mountain Brook High School athletics:
Monday
- JV/varsity girls basketball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.
- 9th grade/JV/varsity boys basketball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Wrestling at Pelham — 3 p.m.
Wednesday
- 9th grade boys basketball vs. Vestavia Hills — 4 p.m.
- JV boys basketball vs. Vestavia Hills — 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
- State bowling tournament
- Wrestling senior night vs. Southside — 5:30 p.m.
Friday
- State bowling tournament
- State indoor track
- Boys and girls Frostbite Tennis Tournament
- JV/varsity boys basketball at McAdory — 4:30 p.m.
- Girls basketball vs. Northridge — 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
- State bowling tournament
- State indoor track
- Boys and girls Frostbite Tennis Tournament