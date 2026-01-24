This week in Spartans athletics: Jan. 26-31

× Expand This week in Mountain Brook Athletics.

Here's a look at what's happening this week in Mountain Brook High School athletics:

Monday

JV/varsity girls basketball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.

9th grade/JV/varsity boys basketball at Pelham — 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Wrestling at Pelham — 3 p.m.

Wednesday

9th grade boys basketball vs. Vestavia Hills — 4 p.m.

JV boys basketball vs. Vestavia Hills — 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

State bowling tournament

Wrestling senior night vs. Southside — 5:30 p.m.

Friday

State bowling tournament

State indoor track

Boys and girls Frostbite Tennis Tournament

JV/varsity boys basketball at McAdory — 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball vs. Northridge — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday