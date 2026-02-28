This week in Spartans athletics: March 2-7

by

Sports

Here's a look at what's happening this week in Mountain Brook High School athletics:

Monday

  • Boys golf at Patriot Open - Tuscaloosa
  • 9th grade baseball vs. Hueytown — 4:30 p.m.
  • 9th grade boy's soccer at Thompson — 7 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Boys golf at Patriot Open - Tuscaloosa
  • JV and varsity softball at St. Claire County — 4:30 p.m.
  • Varsity girls soccer at Woodlawn — 4:30 p.m.
  • Varsity boys soccer at Woodlawn — 6 p.m.
  • JV baseball at Chelsea — 6:30 p.m.
  • Varsity baseball at Chelsea — 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • 9th grade baseball at Hoover — 4:30 p.m.
  • 9th grade boys soccer at Northridge — 5:30 p.m.
  • JV boys soccer at Northridge — 7 p.m.

Thursday

  • JV outdoor track meet at Vestavia
  • Varsity baseball vs. McAdory — 4 p.m.
  • Varsity softball vs. Leeds — 5 p.m.
  • Varsity girls soccer vs. Huffman — 5 p.m.
  • JV baseball vs. McAdory — 6:30 p.m.
  • Varsity boys soccer vs. Huffman — 7:45 p.m.

Friday 

  • Varsity outdoor track (King of the Mountain)
  • Softball at Jag Classic
  • Boys and girls tennis Huntsville Tournament

Saturday

  • Varsity outdoor track (King of the Mountain)
  • Softball at Jag Classic
  • Boys and girls tennis Huntsville Tournament
  • Basketball state tournaments
  • JV baseball vs. Pelham — 11 a.m.
  • Baseball vs. Pelham — 1:30 p.m.
  • JV baseball vs. Pelham — 4 p.m.