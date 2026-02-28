This week in Spartans athletics: March 2-7

×
Here's a look at what's happening this week in Mountain Brook High School athletics:
Monday
- Boys golf at Patriot Open - Tuscaloosa
- 9th grade baseball vs. Hueytown — 4:30 p.m.
- 9th grade boy's soccer at Thompson — 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- Boys golf at Patriot Open - Tuscaloosa
- JV and varsity softball at St. Claire County — 4:30 p.m.
- Varsity girls soccer at Woodlawn — 4:30 p.m.
- Varsity boys soccer at Woodlawn — 6 p.m.
- JV baseball at Chelsea — 6:30 p.m.
- Varsity baseball at Chelsea — 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- 9th grade baseball at Hoover — 4:30 p.m.
- 9th grade boys soccer at Northridge — 5:30 p.m.
- JV boys soccer at Northridge — 7 p.m.
Thursday
- JV outdoor track meet at Vestavia
- Varsity baseball vs. McAdory — 4 p.m.
- Varsity softball vs. Leeds — 5 p.m.
- Varsity girls soccer vs. Huffman — 5 p.m.
- JV baseball vs. McAdory — 6:30 p.m.
- Varsity boys soccer vs. Huffman — 7:45 p.m.
Friday
- Varsity outdoor track (King of the Mountain)
- Softball at Jag Classic
- Boys and girls tennis Huntsville Tournament
Saturday
- Varsity outdoor track (King of the Mountain)
- Softball at Jag Classic
- Boys and girls tennis Huntsville Tournament
- Basketball state tournaments
- JV baseball vs. Pelham — 11 a.m.
- Baseball vs. Pelham — 1:30 p.m.
- JV baseball vs. Pelham — 4 p.m.