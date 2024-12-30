Top 5 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

by

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in Village Living throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top five sports stories here.

#5: Mountain Brook native named Chief of Staff with Samford hoops

Mountain Brook native Warren Fitzpatrick earned a promotion within the Samford basketball program this year, moving up to the chief of staff role. Revisit this story here

#4: Spartans broadcast duo delivering stories of 2024 season

William Galloway and Wayne Ingram had a successful fall as Mountain Brook football broadcasters. Revisit this feature here.

#3: Beatty leading charge for young Spartans

Mae Mae Beatty had a great volleyball career at Mountain Brook, including this year in her senior season. Revisit our feature on Beatty here.

#2: True to his roots: Career rise continues close to home for McMillan

Former Mountain Brook High School basketball coach Bucky McMillan is doing great at Samford, as clearly illustrated by the team's tournament run this year. Revisit this story here

#1: Ty Davis aiming to cap MBHS basketball career on top

Ty Davis capped off a great high school basketball career at Mountain Brook this year. Revisit this story here.