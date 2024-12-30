Top 5 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in Village Living throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top five sports stories here.

#5: Mountain Brook native named Chief of Staff with Samford hoops

Mountain Brook native Warren Fitzpatrick earned a promotion within the Samford basketball program this year, moving up to the chief of staff role. Revisit this story here.

#4: Spartans broadcast duo delivering stories of 2024 season

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway. William Galloway, left, and Wayne Ingram have served as the broadcast team for Mountain Brook High School football games this fall.

William Galloway and Wayne Ingram had a successful fall as Mountain Brook football broadcasters. Revisit this feature here.

#3: Beatty leading charge for young Spartans

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Beatty (3) hits the ball in the Class 6A state championship match against Saraland at Bill Harris Arena in November 2023.

Mae Mae Beatty had a great volleyball career at Mountain Brook, including this year in her senior season. Revisit our feature on Beatty here.

#2: True to his roots: Career rise continues close to home for McMillan

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford University Athletics. Samford head coach Bucky McMillan with the net after Samford University’s men’s basketball team defeated East Tennessee State University in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game on March 11 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Former Mountain Brook High School basketball coach Bucky McMillan is doing great at Samford, as clearly illustrated by the team's tournament run this year. Revisit this story here.

#1: Ty Davis aiming to cap MBHS basketball career on top

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) shoots a layup guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Jackson Weaver (3) in a game at Spartan Arena on Dec. 5.

Ty Davis capped off a great high school basketball career at Mountain Brook this year. Revisit this story here.