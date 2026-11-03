Tuck wins USTA award

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Mountain Brook’s Tabb Tuck has been named the recipient of USTA Southern’s Ozaki-Hastings Junior Sportsmanship Award for 2026.

USTA Southern announced its 2026 award recipients Monday. The awards are given for outstanding achievements in tennis both on and off the court. The Ozaki-Hastings award goes to the junior player who best exemplifies the finest qualities of sportsmanship in tournament play and the finest traditions of the sport’s great sportsmen, past and present, according to USTA Southern. Nominees come from across the section’s nine states.

The award is named for Bill Ozaki and Sandy Hastings, longtime USTA Southern staff members who led the section’s junior tennis and junior competition programs. Ozaki headed the junior department for 29 years, growing the section’s junior tournament ranks from 5,000 to 48,000 players, and was inducted into the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame in 2023.

Tuck, 16, competes on the national junior circuit. He is listed as a Class of 2028 player with a 50-29 record on TennisRecruiting.net, and his 2025 schedule included the USTA National Championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the National Clay Court Championships in Delray Beach, Florida, and ITF junior events in Cincinnati. He also played the boys 16s at the USTA National Indoor Championships in Chicago and the Orange Bowl in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, late last year.

At 12, he reached the finals of the Junior Orange Bowl, allowing just 14 games in six matches along the way. He told the Miami Herald at the time that ping-pong battles with his father back home in Birmingham helped him develop his calm on-court demeanor in pressure moments.

Tuck is one of four Alabama recipients, along with Birmingham’s Brett Halsey (Junior Team Tennis Coordinator of the Year), Auburn’s Choo family (Mickey McNulty Family of the Year) and the Girls 16s USTA National Clay Court Championships in Huntsville (Jim Russell Junior Tournament of the Year). He is the second Alabama player in five years to win the sportsmanship award, after Huntsville’s Parker Jacques in 2022.

Candidates were nominated by USTA staff and volunteers across the section’s nine states, and winners were chosen by the USTA Southern Awards Committee and other committees with expertise in each category. Recipients will be honored at the J. Randolph Gregson Awards Ceremony and Luncheon during the USTA Southern Annual Meeting on Jan. 23, 2027, in Atlanta.