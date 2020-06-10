Tyler Davis promoted to Spartans' head coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Tyler Davis was named the Mountain Brook boys basketball head coach on June 8.

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Mountain Brook High School’s next boys basketball coach is no stranger to the Spartans’ championship culture.

In fact, he helped create it.

On Monday, Tyler Davis was officially named the Spartans head coach. He has been associated with the Mountain Brook basketball program since 2008, when Bucky McMillan took the reins and elevated the Spartans to national prominence over the next 12 years.

“I’m honored and humbled to be a part of and lead this program,” Davis said. “I take this responsibility seriously and will continue to work hard as we strive to reach new heights.”

In Davis’ first year at Mountain Brook, he was the head coach of the ninth-grade team. The following year, he became the junior varsity head coach and a varsity assistant, a position he held for the last 11 seasons.

McMillan took the head coaching job at Samford in early April, after leading Mountain Brook to seven state final and five state championships over the last eight years. In 2019, the Spartans finished the season ranked as the No. 5 team in the country according to USA Today. This past season, the Spartans finished with a 32-3 record, their 40-38 loss to Lee-Montgomery in the state final their only loss to an in-state foe all season.

“Coach Davis is a wonderful person and already has a great working relationship with everyone in our athletic department,” Mountain Brook Athletics Director Benny Eaves said. “He is a loving and committed father and husband — someone with a great appreciation of the responsibility the position holds and is committed to developing our student-athletes, not just athletically, but socially and emotionally as well.”

Davis played high school basketball in Indiana before a college playing career at Samford from 1994-98. His first coaching job was at Vestavia Hills High School in 1999, where he served as an assistant coach for nine years before coming to Mountain Brook.

“He is the only coach that has been part of the coaching staff from the beginning of Coach McMillan’s tenure until his departure,” Eaves said. “During that time, Coach Davis has been a valued and respected part of the building of our current culture and program. He has helped create and implement change along the way. His insight into where we were as a program and how we arrived at this point is priceless.”

During his 12-year run in charge of the Spartans’ program, McMillan won 333 games, averaging nearly 28 wins per season. After posting an 18-12 record in his first season as head coach, McMillan’s teams won at least 23 games in each of the next 11 seasons.

Davis has had a front row seat to all of that success, and doesn’t plan on deviating from the attacking style of basketball the Spartans have had so much success employing.

“We’re not going to change very much. We’re going to come in here, work hard, press, play fast on offense,” Davis said. “I think it will be a smooth transition.”

Davis and his wife, Ashley, reside in Mountain Brook with their three children: Ty, Trey, and Avery.