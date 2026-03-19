Tyler Davis steps down as Spartans basketball coach

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook's head coach Tyler Davis talks with the Spartans during a timeout in the second half of a boys Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 46-43 to advance to the state final on Saturday, March 2. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis watches as the Spartans face Buckhorn in the second half of the boys Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Spartans fell to Buckhorn 52-51 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis consoles Ty Davis following the Spartans 52-51 loss to Buckhorn in overtime of the boys Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's head coach Tyler Davis calls a play in the first half of a boys Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis watches from the sidelines during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis observes during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 30 Expand David Leong Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis observes during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Fri, Dec. 5, 2025, at Spartan Arena at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 30 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis talks to his team during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook's Carson Romero (0) fist-bumps head coach Tyler Davis after being named to the All-Tournament Team following the Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Spartans fell to Buckhorn 52-51 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook's head coach Tyler Davis calls the play in the second half of a boys Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 46-43 to advance to the state final on Saturday, March 2. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook's head coach Tyler Davis calls the play in the first half of a boys Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis talks with the Spartans during a timeout in the second half of the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Rockets 62-42 to advance the Northeast Regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis talks with the Spartans during a timeout in the second half of the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. The Spartans defeated the Rockets 62-42 to advance the Northeast Regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play during the Class 6A state championship game between the Bucks and Spartans at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Spartans fell to Buckhorn 65-56. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis talks with the Spartans during a timeout in the Class 6A state championship game between the Bucks and Spartans at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Spartans fell to Buckhorn 65-56. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play during the Class 6A state championship game between the Bucks and Spartans at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis reacts during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Spartans defeated Huffman 71-59 to advance to the Class 6A state semifinal game on Wednesday, march 1 at the BJCC. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis watches from the sideline as the Spartans face Huffman during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Spartans defeated Huffman 71-59 to advance to the Class 6A state semifinal game on Wednesday, march 1 at the BJCC. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 30 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play in a game against Parker in the Northeast Regional semifinal game at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play as the Spartans face Oxford during the first half of the AHSAA Class 6A boys Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play during the first half of the AHSAA Class 6A boys Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 30 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis talks to the Spartans during a timeout in a game against Hoover during the Big Orange Classic at Hoover High School on Dec. 30. The Bucs defeated the Spartans 66-49. × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls out from the sideline during the AHSAA boys Class 6A State semi-final game at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Monday, March 1, 2021. The Spartans defeated Eufala 66-63 in triple-overtime to advance to the boys Class 6A State Championship game. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis talks with the Spartans during a timeout in the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final against Huffman at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The Spartans defeated Huffman 63-47 to advance to the state semi-final game Monday, March 1 at Bartow Arena. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis claps as the Spartans come up with a win over Huffman during the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The Spartans defeated Huffman 63-47 to advance to the state semi-final game Monday, March 1 at Bartow Arena. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play in a sub-regional game against Jackson-Olin at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Spartans defeated Jackson-Olin 88-45 to advance to the Sweet 16. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media HV Boys Bkt vs MBHS Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis talks to the Spartans during a timeout in a game against Hoover in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Spartans 66-49. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media New MBHS bkt coaches Tyler Davis addresses the media during a press conference at Mountain Brook High School Thursday, June 11, 2020. Davis, the former assistant coach for the boys basketball program, has been named the new boys basketball head coach. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

After six seasons at the helm of the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball program, head coach Tyler Davis is stepping away.

Davis, who guided the Spartans to three state championship game appearances and one title during his tenure, delivered the news to his team Thursday afternoon.

Davis amassed a record of 159-41 over the last six years after taking over as head coach. Prior to his time leading the program, he served as the junior varsity coach for a year in 2008-09 and spent many years as a varsity assistant.

He said the timing felt right, with his son Trey graduating this year.

"I'm going in a different direction," Davis said. "Trey's graduated, so we’ll have two sons playing in college, and it gives an opportunity to go watch them. With Avery around here, it gives me an opportunity to do all that."

Ty is finishing up his sophomore season at Creighton University, while Trey is set to play at Berry College next year. Avery recently completed her sophomore season with the Lady Spartans program.

Davis said he was also mindful of not leaving the program in a difficult spot. Especially at a program the caliber of Mountain Brook’s, the head coach’s responsibilities are year-round. Davis wanted to give the program the best opportunity to move forward and not delay the decision.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn't going to put them behind the eight-ball in that situation,” Davis said.

Davis will not be on a sideline next season, but he won’t rule out ever doing it again.

"My plan is to be around, I'm a basketball guy. That's what I do," he said. "I love being in the gym and watching and learning. I can't tell what the future holds. I'm not going to say I'll never coach again, but for now, I'm taking a step back."

Davis is primarily focused on being the best father to his three kids. Even when he has been able to visit Ty for some of his Creighton games, he knows he was not able to be fully present due to the pull of responsibilities back home.

"It’s not a complaint, that’s just part of it. I'm intent on maxing out and doing our best. It's never going to be where I can take a step back and not give the program 100% of what it needs,” he said.

Looking back on his six seasons, Davis expressed pride in how the program maintained the standard set before his arrival and built on it. The Spartans won a state title and played for two others, and were a fixture at the regional tournament every year.

"We wanted to maintain our standard and stay one of the top programs in the south and the country,” Davis said. “I'm very proud of the job we did in those six years, our coaches and players.”

It would have been nearly impossible to elevate the Spartans from what previous coach Bucky McMillan — who has since coached at Samford and now Texas A&M — helped the program accomplish, but Davis is proud of how the Spartans have maintained their standing among the state’s elite.

“That's a testament to the hard work we've done here at Mountain Brook. I’m proud and thankful for the opportunity to coach here,” he said.

Davis also pointed to the program's demanding schedule every season as a point of pride.

"We'd play anybody, anywhere, and don't care what the record is," Davis said. "I'm thankful that the record was what it was, but the schedule was set to have success in February. It made us tougher."

Davis was the eighth head coach in Spartans history, following Gene Beard (1968-78), Terry Cooper (1978-87), Jeff Piersall (1987-89), Lex Balazik (1989-98), Mark Cornelius (1998-2008) and McMillan (2008-20).

“I am grateful for all of Tyler’s contributions and for being a fabric of the boys basketball program for nearly two decades,” Mountain Brook athletic director Andy Urban said. “We are excited to take what he has helped build and continue the success and first-class experience for our boys basketball student athletes in the future.”