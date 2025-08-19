WATCH: Under the Lights podcast available now

× Expand The first Under the Lights podcast of the 2025 football season is out now.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS is back for the 2025 season. Sports editor Kyle Parmley gets you ready for the new year with this preseason show.

Watch the show on YouTube at this link or through the embed below:

You can watch the podcast all season long on YouTube (@UnderTheLightsPod) or by finding it in your favorite podcast audio feed.

In this episode, Parmley introduces the 2025 season, including some thoughts from Spartans head coach Chris Yeager on this year's team.

Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X (@UnderLights365) for updates on Mountain Brook football and the other schools in the coverage area.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Spartans' football coverage all season long.