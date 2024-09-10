Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn: Now available

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights high school football podcast is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 3 and look ahead to Week 4.

Under the Lights is presented this fall by SYNLawn Alabama.

×

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just click on one of the options for a direct link to the podcast.

This week's Game of the Week will send Gary to the Hoover at Hewitt-Trussville matchup, in a big Class 7A, Region 3 showdown.

Also featured is an interview with Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Jacob Serena, who caught the game-winning touchdown in Hewitt's win over Vestavia Hills in the Under the Lights Game of the Week last Friday.

Mountain Brook hosts Pell City this week as the Spartans begin region play.

This link will show you all the ways you can follow our high school football coverage this fall. Sports editor Kyle Parmley can be reached at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.