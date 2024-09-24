LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights high school football podcast is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 5 and look ahead to Week 6.

This week's Game of the Week will send Kyle to the Homewood at Mountain Brook matchup, in a local rivalry game.

Also featured is an interview with Homewood senior quarterback Will Myers, who has helped lead the Patriots to a 5-0 start on the season.

Mountain Brook hosts Homewood this Friday at 7 p.m.

