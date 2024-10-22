LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 9 and look ahead to Week 10.

This week's Game of the Week will send Kyle to the Vestavia Hills at Hoover game on Friday, a longstanding rivalry that is recognized nationally.

Also featured is an interview with Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans, who has led the Rebels to three straight victories and a playoff berth after a 1-4 start.

Mountain Brook caps off the regular season this Thursday at Shades Valley.

