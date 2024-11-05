LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 11 and look ahead to the first round of the state playoffs.

This week's Game of the Week will be Vestavia Hills at Mary G. Montgomery in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Mountain Brook is headed to Southside-Gadsden in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

