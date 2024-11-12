LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on the first round of the playoffs and look ahead to the second round.

This week's show features an interview with Vestavia Hills safety Spence Hanna.

This week's Game of the Week will be Parker at Mountain Brook in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

