WATCH: All-South Metro Team unveiled on Under the Lights podcast

× Expand Copy of Under The Lights Thumbnails - Solo episode Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the award-winning Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS is out now.

Watch the show on YouTube at this link or through the embed below:

×

This week's show unveils this year's Under the Lights All-South Metro Football Team. The full list will be released later this week.

You can watch the podcast all season long on YouTube (@UnderTheLightsPod) or by finding it in your favorite podcast audio feed.

In this episode, Kyle Parmley recaps the 2025 season for all the local teams.

Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X (@UnderLights365) for updates on Mountain Brook sports and the other schools in the coverage area.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Spartans' football coverage all season long.