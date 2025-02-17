Vintson leading Spartans into new era

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Claire Robinette (2) makes contact during an at-bat as the Spartans face Clay-Chalkville in a game at the Mountain Brook High School softball field Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Cougars 10-4.

The Mountain Brook High School softball program is starting anew this spring.

Brittany Vintson is the new head coach of the Spartans, and she’s eager to get started.

“I am super excited to be a part of this program and wonderful community,” Vintson said. “We have been working extremely hard this offseason, and I have enjoyed building relationships with each of the girls.”

Vintson was an assistant coach at Austin High School in Alabama for the last three years, but she already has plenty of head coaching success on her résumé. In previous stops at Cordova and James Clemens High School, she advanced to the state semifinals and the regional tournament several times.

As recently as two years ago, Mountain Brook was one game away from reaching the state tournament. The Spartans will look to get back to that point and potentially further under Vintson’s guidance.

The Spartans will have to find a way to replace graduated seniors Annie Gregory and Marrison Kearse, two key contributors over the last several years.

“We have several returning players who have proven themselves as leaders and contributors,” Vintson said. “I believe they will step up to fill the gaps.”

Edith Kaplan, a third baseman and Virginia signee, and infielder Claire Robinett are senior leaders for this squad. Juniors Reagan Rape, Marianna Murray and Anna Kate Shea are no strangers to varsity ball either. Sophomores AT Goldman and Emma Durr also have experience.

“Our veteran players have stepped up and led by example, guiding our younger athletes with their experience and knowledge,” Vintson said.

Along with those experienced players is a plethora of new faces, with the Spartans carrying as many as eight freshmen and an eighth grader at times.

“We have a very young team this season, which presents both challenges and opportunities,” Vintson said.

The emerging talent is evident, but there will be growing pains and lessons learned along the way.

“I expect our team to embrace the challenges ahead with enthusiasm and determination,” Vintson said. “We have been focused on building strong fundamentals, fostering teamwork and cultivating a positive culture.”

Justin Kaplan and Bradley Ray are assisting Vintson this spring..

“My goal is for each player to grow both individually and collectively and to compete with heart and resilience in every game,” Vintson said.