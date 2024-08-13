Spartans take part in volleyball media day

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Media Day Mountain Brook's Grace Stewart, Mae Mae Beatty, Ella Kate Wright and Mattie Gardner at Over the Mountain high school volleyball media day at Hoover High School on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Hoover High School hosted an Over the Mountain media day Monday morning in preparation of the upcoming high school volleyball season.

Thirteen programs were represented at the event, giving coaches and players some time to talk with local reporters about their plans and goals for the seasons ahead.

Mountain Brook

The roster looks quite different this fall for Mountain Brook, as the 2023 Class 6A state champions graduated a bevy of seniors last fall.

But the goal remains the same for coach Mattie Gardner and the Spartans. Gardner was joined by seniors Mae Mae Beatty, Ella Kate Wright and Grace Stewart at media day.

“Our goals don’t change and that’s been the strength of Mountain Brook volleyball, historically,” Gardner said.

Mountain Brook opens the season next Thursday against Spanish Fort.

A full Mountain Brook season preview will be published online next week, ahead of the season beginning.

Briarwood

Head coach Chris Camper enters his first season leading the Briarwood program, returning to the high school scene a couple years after retiring from Hoover.

Camper was joined by the Lions’ lone senior, Mia Wilson.

“It’s been really great,” Wilson said. “Coach Camper is exactly what our team needed. He’s pushing us to be the best we can be in practice and ultimately that turns out well in games.”

Briarwood begins the season next Thursday against Jemison.

Helena

Amanda Livingston enters her second year as the Helena coach. The Huskies are in Class 6A, Area 8, with tough contenders Spain Park, Pelham and Chelsea.

Shades Valley

Shades Valley provided one of the best postseason moments of the season last year, winning a five-set match at super regionals to advance to the state tournament.

Head coach Kim Cook and her players spoke about wanting to back that success up and have an even better season in 2024.

Pelham

Perry Robinson has created a strong, consistent program at Pelham, but the Panthers, like Helena, will have their work cut out for them. In an area with Helena, Spain Park and Chelsea, the Panthers will be required to be one of the state’s best teams to reach the super regional tournament.

Spain Park

Under new head coach Justin Kisor, the Spain Park volleyball program aims to keep its high standing in terms of being one of the state’s top teams.

Cailyn Kyes, Reagan Gilbert, Alexa Benda, Grayson Hyde and Bea Wiggins joined Kisor at media day.

However, the team is not comparing itself to any past team or any of its competition. The Jags have a singular focus, looking merely at their first match of the season next Thursday against McGill-Toolen.

Thompson

Since Judy Green arrived at Thompson, she has developed the Warriors program into one of the most solid in Class 7A. The Warriors are in a five-team area this fall, joined in Area 6 by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Oak Mountain, Hoover and Tuscaloosa County.

Vestavia Hills

This year’s senior class is the first one coach Ashley Hardee has seen all the way through high school, as he enters his fourth year leading the Rebels.

Hardee was joined by seniors Jordan Madsen, Emily Byrket, Caroline O’Neill, Ava Scott Windham, Piper Metty and Ella Wisdom at media day.

Madsen said her senior class came together during the summer and made a commitment to enjoy the season and make the most of it.

The Rebels will be playing in a new-look Class 7A, Area 7 this fall with Hewitt-Trussville, Albertville, Grissom and Huntsville. They open the season next Thursday at Pelham.

Hoover

Amanda Wood was flanked by her entire nine-player senior class at media day, with Olivia Guenster, Addison Bentley, Sophia Shofner, Madi Lopez, Sydney Durban, Madeline Splawn, Kayla Terrell, Amelia Brown and Layla Smith all with her.

“Obviously, the goal is to win state,” Durban said. “We have all the tools. Everyone is taking this year very serious. That’s going to help us out a lot.”

Many of them spoke to the team’s willingness to work together in every facet of the game and they believe that will pay off in the long run for a team that advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals last fall.

Hoover will compete in Area 6 with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Oak Mountain, Tuscaloosa County and Thompson. The Bucs begin the season next Thursday against Daphne.

Oak Mountain

Anna Claire Harris enters her first season as the Oak Mountain head coach, coming from Curry. She inherits a program that has been strong in recent years, but graduated nine seniors a year ago.

Aubrie Lay, Caroline Whitehurst and Kate Gordon were with Harris at media day.

“Last year’s seniors set the standard and now we want to push past that,” Lay said. “We want to do more than what we’ve done.”

Whitehurst and Gordon are part of a large junior class that has played together for many years.

Oak Mountain will play in Class 7A, Area 6 this year with Hoover, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa County and Thompson. The Eagles begin their season next Thursday against Bayside Academy.

Gardendale

Kelly Scott brought her four seniors to media day with her. It’s a group of girls that has gotten quite familiar with their coach over the years, as each is entering their fourth year on the varsity squad.

John Carroll

Carol Bolton enters her first year leading the John Carroll volleyball program, one that has been on the rise in recent years.

Siena Massa and Victoria Ryan were at media day as well and spoke of the desire to put together another strong season. Each of them have placed value on being part of creating a positive environment for the whole team and making the younger players feel comfortable.

“One of the things that impresses me is that they, overall, have a level of commitment,” Bolton said. “They want to learn, want to get better, are open to changes and they’ve been very receptive to some of the things I’m trying to implement.”

Chelsea

This fall, Chelsea is looking to reverse a trend from recent years. The Hornets have been a strong team each of the last several years, but have been unable to break through with postseason success for the last few.

If the Hornets can stay healthy this fall, they have a strong chance to do so. Joining coach Jamie Gill at media day were seniors Lauren Buchanan, Kaleigh Hall, Reagan Sartin and Cara Belcher.

“The fact that it’s our last season together and we’ve played together since seventh grade, it’s given us the motivation and dedication to do the most,” Buchanan said.

Chelsea has dropped from Class 7A to 6A, but will be in a tough area with Pelham, Helena and Spain Park. The Hornets open up at Shades Valley next Thursday.