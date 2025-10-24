PHOTOS: Spartans volleyball at super regionals

1 of 18
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Lucy Comer (24) celebrates during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Darby Rhodes (32) sets during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Adele Moffatt (1) hits the ball during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Darby Rhodes (32) celebrates during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Darby Rhodes (32) sets during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Naomi Borland (10) swings during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Sullivan Lell (2) sets during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Sullivan Lell (2) celebrates a point during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Sullivan Lell (2) celebrates a point during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Naomi Borland (10) swings during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook bench celebrates during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook bench celebrates during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Lucy Comer (24) swings during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Elizabeth Lell (22) serves during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook players celebrate during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook's Darby Rhodes (32) celebrates during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team played in the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday.
In the opening round of the tournament, the Spartans took on a strong Buckhorn team, falling in five sets. The Spartans rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set, nearly pulling off the reverse sweep.
Mountain Brook finished the season with a record of 20-19, winning the Class 6A, Area 10 area tournament.
Here are some photos from the Spartans' regional run.