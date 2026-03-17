Schluesner, Straughn excelling with W&L basketball program

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Prakope, Plaid Sheep Creative Mary Schleusner is a senior at Washington & Lee. Photo courtesy of Steve Prakope, Plaid Sheep Creative × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of W&L Athletics Communications Emily Straughn is a junior at Washington & Lee. Photo courtesy of W&L Athletics Communications Prev Next

The Washington and Lee University women's basketball program is one of the best in NCAA Division III competition, and a couple players in the program with Mountain Brook ties were part of the team's record-breaking run this season.

The Generals fell in the NCAA Quarterfinals over the weekend, ending the best season in program history. The team won its first 31 games before falling in the quarterfinals, setting a program record for wins in a season.

Mary Schleusner was the team's top player, finishing as the program leader career points and several other statistical categories. She posted 21.2 points per game this season and averaged 20 points per game over her career.

Schleusner is a Charlotte native, but has family ties to Mountain Brook. Her grandather, Bob Schleusner, was a successful commercial real estate developer. Mary's father, Robert, grew up in Mountain Brook as well.

Emily Straughn, a 2023 Mountain Brook High School graduate, is a junior at Washington and Lee as well. She has played in 30 games over the last two years for the Generals.