WATCH: Under the Lights podcast sets up 2026 season

× Expand Under the Lights podcast, 2026 preview.

The Under the Lights podcast returns for the 2026 high school football season.

In this first episode of the season, sports editor Kyle Parmley discusses Mountain Brook's prospects heading into the season and previews the Spartans' first game against Hueytown.

Parmley also discusses the other teams in the Under the Lights coverage area and what to expect from this fall.

Check out the video below or this link to visit the Under the Lights YouTube channel.

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For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.