Week 0 Football Primer: Spartans host new-look Vestavia Hills

High school football is back, with a strong slate of games to open up the season this week.

Vestavia Hills at Mountain Brook

Date : Friday, Aug. 20

: Friday, Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last season: Vestavia Hills finished with a 4-6 record, failing to make the postseason; Mountain Brook finished with a 12-2 record, advancing to the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: This matchup was wiped away last year due to COVID-19, so these teams meet as non-region foes for the first time since 2003. Vestavia Hills has a new head coach in Sean Calhoun, who replaces Buddy Anderson after his legendary career. Calhoun will implement a spread offense, a jarring sight for Rebels fans. The Rebels will start Mitchell Towns at quarterback, while the Spartans will employ a mixture of John Colvin and Benjamin Parrott under center as they look to replace longtime starter Strother Gibbs.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook held off Vestavia Hills 14-7 on Sept. 20, 2019. Vestavia Hills holds a 29-26 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1971.

Briarwood vs. Madison Academy

Date : Friday, Aug. 20

: Friday, Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last season: Briarwood finished with an 8-3 record, advancing to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs; Madison Academy finished 10-1, advancing to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

What to watch: This is a season-opening matchup between two top five teams in their respective classifications. Madison Academy is ranked No. 3 in 4A and Briarwood is No. 5 in 6A in the preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. It should be a welcome challenge for both squads to kick off the year.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Madison Academy 27-3 on Nov. 3, 2017. The two teams have split four previous meetings, all of which have taken place since 2014.

Oak Mountain at Chelsea

Date : Friday, Aug. 20

: Friday, Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last season: Chelsea finished with a 4-6 record and missed out on the postseason; Oak Mountain finished 7-5, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: This local rivalry series has been dominated by Oak Mountain over the years, but the Eagles have a new coach this fall in Tyler Crane. The Eagles will look different offensively this year, as they transition from an option-based attack to the spread offense. Both teams have returning quarterbacks, with Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith and Chelsea’s Hayden Garrison likely to be two of the area’s top signal callers.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Chelsea 38-2 on Aug. 21, 2020. Oak Mountain has won eight of nine in the series, which began in 2000.

Homewood at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Date : Friday, Aug. 20

: Friday, Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hillcrest High School

Last season: Homewood finished with a 7-5 record, advancing to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa finished 9-3, also advancing to the second round of the 6A playoffs.

What to watch: After a rough stretch last season, Homewood finished the 2020 campaign strong and made it to the second round. The Patriots bring back plenty of the key players from that team, including quarterback Woods Ray and receivers Aron Marsch and J.C. Daniel. Hillcrest has a new coach in Jamie Mitchell, who the Patriots faced last year while he was at Shades Valley.

Last meeting: Hillcrest beat Homewood 49-19 on Aug. 21, 2020. Hillcrest has won three of the five previous meetings between the schools.

John Carroll vs. Fultondale

Date : Friday, Aug. 20

: Friday, Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last season: John Carroll finished 5-5 but missed out on the playoffs; Fultondale finished with a 1-9 mark.

What to watch: John Carroll had a banner first year last fall under new head coach Will Mara, and the Cavaliers are looking to build on that momentum heading into 2021. They have a great opportunity to do so this week, as they face a Fultondale team that struggled last fall and has a new coach in Kendrick Cook.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Fultondale 28-10 on Aug. 21, 2020. John Carroll holds a 6-4 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1976.

Spain Park vs. Huntsville

Date : Friday, Aug. 20

: Friday, Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last season: Spain Park finished with a 4-6 record for the third consecutive season, missing the playoffs; Huntsville finished 1-9.

What to watch: Spain Park is adjusting its offense this fall to fit its personnel, with the Jaguars implementing more option-based sets in their offense. They have an opportunity to get off to a strong start to the 2021 campaign against a Huntsville team that struggled last year.

Last meeting: Spain Park ran away with a 52-21 victory over Huntsville on Aug. 20, 2020. Spain Park has won all three meetings between the two schools.

Pinson Valley at Hewitt-Trussville

Date : Aug. 20

: Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last season: Pinson Valley finished with a 12-2 record and won the Class 6A state championship for the third time in four years; Hewitt-Trussville finished 9-3, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: After a 10-year hiatus, this rivalry between northeast Jefferson County schools has picked up steam over the last two seasons. Both games have featured high-powered offenses and this one should be no different. Both teams are expected to have strong seasons yet again.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Pinson Valley 44-19 on Aug. 20, 2020. Hewitt-Trussville owns a 24-7 record in the all-time series, which goes back to 1970.

Clay-Chalkville vs. Shades Valley

Date : Friday, Aug. 20

: Friday, Aug. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last season: Clay-Chalkville finished with an 11-2 record, advancing to the Class 6A quarterfinals; Shades Valley posted a 4-8 record, advancing to the second round of the 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville returns nearly every skill player to a potent offense and the Cougars enter 2021 as the preseason No. 3 team in 6A. Shades Valley has a new coach in Rueben Nelson, who won a state title at Ramsay in 2016.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Shades Valley 37-19 on Aug. 21, 2020. Clay-Chalkville holds a 16-4 edge in the all-time series, which began in 1998.

Hoover vs. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Date : Saturday, Aug. 21

: Saturday, Aug. 21 Time : 5:45 p.m. ET

: 5:45 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last season: Hoover finished with an 11-2 record, advancing to the Class 7A quarterfinals; North Gwinnett finished 9-4 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Hoover meets North Gwinnett in the Corky Kell Classic, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Hoover is the first team from outside the state of Georgia selected to play in the annual event, so the game is a great opportunity for the Buccaneers to perform on a big stage.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.