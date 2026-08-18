Week 1 Football Preview: Spartans head to Hueytown to open season

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Football Practice Football season kicks off this week.

High school football season is officially here, with a full slate of games this week as all 11 Under the Lights teams kick it off.

This week marks a fresh start for everyone in the state, with hope abounding for all.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 1 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Mountain Brook at Hueytown

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last season: Mountain Brook finished 9-4, reaching the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Hueytown advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals before falling to Benjamin Russell.

What to watch: Chris Yeager enters his 21st season leading Mountain Brook, a program he has guided to a 170-73 record. Mountain Brook is looking to win its season opener for the third straight year. Hueytown, meanwhile, is coming off 10 consecutive playoff runs and enters as a formidable Week 1 test.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Hueytown 30-27 in overtime in 2025. Mountain Brook has won seven of the 10 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Mobile to play UMS-Wright, while Hueytown heads to Pike Road.

Game of the Week

Vestavia Hills vs. Parker

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Thursday, Aug. 20 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last season: Vestavia Hills finished 8-3, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Auburn. Parker finished 8-4, falling in the second round of the playoffs to Muscle Shoals.

What to watch: Robert Evans enters his fifth season leading Vestavia Hills, coming off a program-record run that included a No. 2 finish in the Class 7A rankings. The Rebels now shift to Class 6A, Region 3 following the state’s split of public and private schools. Parker enters as one of the state’s most consistent programs, having made the playoffs seven straight years and winning the 2024 state championship under coach Frank Warren.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Parker 34-18 in 2001. Vestavia Hills has won all three meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Benjamin Russell, while Parker hosts James Clemens.

Briarwood at Moody

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Moody High School

Last season: Moody set school records with 13 wins and 574 points scored, winning the state championship. Briarwood finished the season 7-6, advancing to the quarterfinals and falling to Moody, 51-21.

What to watch: This is a homecoming of sorts on both sidelines. Moody has a new head coach in Kyle Tatum, who spent the last few seasons as a Briarwood assistant before taking over for Jake Ganus, who left for Pell City after leading the Blue Devils to their best season in program history. Briarwood, under longtime coach Matthew Forester, will be looking to get started on the right foot after losing its season opener the last four years.

Last meeting: Moody beat Briarwood 51-21 in the 2025 playoffs. Briarwood has won 11 of the 17 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Briarwood hosts Homewood, while Moody remains at home to play Helena.

Chelsea at Southside-Gadsden

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Southside High School

Last season: Chelsea finished 5-5, placing fifth in Class 6A, Region 3 and missing the playoffs. Southside went 3-7.

What to watch: Chelsea has a new leader in Tad Niblett, a 33-year coaching veteran who takes over following Todd Cassity’s retirement from Alabama. Niblett spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator at Gainesville (Georgia) High School and has deep roots in the Birmingham area, having helped Hoover win four state titles as an assistant under his brother, Josh Niblett.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Southside-Gadsden 43-10 in 2015. Chelsea has won both meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Gardendale, while Southside travels to Hokes Bluff.

Oak Mountain vs. Pelham

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last season: Oak Mountain finished 4-6, placing seventh in Class 6A, Region 3. Pelham finished 4-7, falling in overtime to Hueytown in the first round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Oak Mountain has a new head coach in Jason Kervin, who previously served as strength and conditioning coordinator at Pelham and spent much of his career as an offensive coordinator at Hoover, helping the Bucs to six state championships. Kervin is looking to guide the Eagles to their first playoff berth since 2021. Pelham enters year two under Ross Newton, who guided a one-win team to a four-win season and a playoff appearance in his first year at the helm.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Pelham 30-29 in 2025 on the final play of the game. Pelham holds a 12-8 edge in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Buckhorn, while Pelham hosts Wenonah.

Spain Park at Sparkman

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Sparkman High School

Last season: Spain Park finished 9-3, falling in the second round of the playoffs to Saraland. Sparkman finished 5-6, falling in the first round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Spain Park returns to Class 6A, Region 3 under fifth-year coach Tim Vakakes, who has led the Jaguars to the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Spain Park will look to get the season started on a high note, with an offense headlined by new starting quarterback Nash Davis.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Sparkman 48-21 in 2025. Spain Park has won four of the five meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Bessemer City, while Sparkman remains at home to play Austin.

Homewood at John Carroll

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last season: Homewood finished 11-2, advancing to the Class 6A quarterfinals and claiming a region championship under coach Ben Berguson. John Carroll finished 3-7.

What to watch: The rivalry known as the Battle of Lakeshore continues, with the two programs separated by more than just a few miles of Lakeshore Drive. John Carroll has shifted to the state’s new Private Class Double-A, its first season under the reclassification that splits public and private schools in the postseason. Will Mara enters his seventh season leading the Cavaliers and added former Alabama running back Trent Richardson to his staff this offseason.

Last meeting: Homewood beat John Carroll 51-7 in 2025. Homewood has won 28 of the 37 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Homewood heads to Briarwood to renew another rivalry, while John Carroll travels to Talladega.

Hoover vs. Muscle Shoals

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last season: Hoover finished 6-5, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Central-Phenix City. Muscle Shoals finished 12-1, falling in the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville.

What to watch: Chip English enters his third season as the Hoover head coach, and the Bucs appear poised to put together a more consistent performance from start to finish this season. Muscle Shoals has a new coach after longtime leader Scott Basden retired following the 2025 season. Michael Darden, the Trojans’ offensive coordinator for the last five seasons, was promoted to replace him.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover travels to Opelika next Thursday, while Muscle Shoals has an open date.

Hewitt-Trussville at Auburn

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Duck Samford Stadium

Last season: Hewitt-Trussville finished 8-3, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Opelika. Auburn finished 10-3, falling in the semifinals to the same Opelika team.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville enters the season in a unique position. The Huskies reached No. 1 in the Class 7A rankings last fall and return quarterback Jack Floyd, who will be the full-time starter this season. But questions remain in other position groups as the Huskies head into the year. Auburn enters off a semifinal run and will be a tough test right off the bat.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville plays its first home game of the year against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, while Auburn takes a road trip to Florida to play Choctawhatchee.

Clay-Chalkville at Creekside (Ga.)

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Seminoles Stadium - Fairburn, Georgia

Last season: Clay-Chalkville finished a perfect 15-0, winning the Class 6A state championship, the program’s fifth title and third in the last five seasons. Creekside also went 15-0, winning the Class 4A title in Georgia.

What to watch: The defending state champions open a new season against out-of-state competition for the first time since 2018. Clay-Chalkville reclassifies to Class 5A, Region 6 for 2026 and will be chasing a repeat title.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Creekside have never met.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to Thompson.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.