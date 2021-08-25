Week 1 Football Primer: Spartans travel to Huntsville

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook vs. Vestavia Hills Football Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) runs onto the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, AUG. 20, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook AL. The Spartans defeated the Rebels 33-3. Photo by James Nicholas.

Coaches have long said that their teams’ greatest improvements typically come between the first and second game of the season. We will see which teams make the most improvement from Week 0 to Week 1 of the high school football season.

Mountain Brook (1-0) at Huntsville (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Milton Frank Stadium – Huntsville

Last week: Mountain Brook dominated Vestavia Hills 33-3; Huntsville fell to Spain Park 37-13.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will look to build off a stellar start to the year. After running and throwing the ball effectively last week, the Spartans will look to continue building continuity for new quarterback John Colvin and a stable of running backs that includes Will Waldrop and George Cain. Huntsville surrendered over 300 rushing yards to Spain Park last Friday.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook held on for a 16-14 victory over Huntsville on Aug. 28, 2015. Mountain Brook has won five of six previous meetings.

Briarwood (1-0) at Spain Park (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Briarwood blew out Madison Academy 41-17; Spain Park ran past Huntsville 37-13.

What to watch: Both teams had successful opening games, with Briarwood clicking on all cylinders from the first snap of the game and Spain Park unveiling a new offense and rushing for over 300 yards. The competition ramps up for both squads this week. Last fall, Briarwood jumped ahead early before running out of gas in the second half, allowing Spain Park to rally and win.

Last meeting: Spain Park came back to beat Briarwood 21-14 on Aug. 28, 2020. Spain Park has won two of the three previous meetings.

Chelsea (0-1) at Helena (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Stadium – Helena High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Oak Mountain 46-19; Helena blew past Dallas County 55-0.

What to watch: Chelsea played step for step with Oak Mountain last Friday, before a dismal third quarter decided the contest in favor of the Eagles. The Hornets will look to put two halves of football together this week against a Helena team coming off an easy win to kick off the year.

Last meeting: Chelsea knocked off Helena 27-23 on Aug. 28, 2020. Chelsea has won five of the seven meetings between the schools.

Hewitt-Trussville (1-0) vs. Saraland (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville moved past Pinson Valley 49-27; Saraland suffered a loss to Class 7A Theodore 28-14.

What to watch: This is the second straight 7A team for Saraland to open the season, as the Spartans sought out tough competition to prepare for its 6A slate. Hewitt definitely fits into that category, coming in as the No. 4 team in 7A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. The Huskies got off to a great start last week, knocking off the defending 6A champions.

Last meeting: The two teams were slated to meet last year, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of that contest. This will be the first game between the two teams.

Vestavia Hills (0-1) at Homewood (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills was defeated by Mountain Brook 33-3; Homewood pulled off a thrilling 37-34 victory over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

What to watch: These two teams began the season last week on opposite ends of the spectrum. Vestavia Hills struggled mightily in its loss to Mountain Brook, while Homewood scored 17 unanswered points to end the game with a game-winning field goal. This longstanding rivalry was not renewed last fall due to COVID-19.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew past Homewood 49-7 on Aug. 30, 2019. The Rebels hold a 29-19 edge in the series.

Hoover (1-0) vs. Alpharetta (Ga.) [1-0]

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Last week: Hoover dominated North Gwinnett (Ga.) 38-14 in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Alpharetta shut out Chattahoochee (Ga.) 35-0.

What to watch: Hoover plays a team from Georgia for the second straight week to open the season, but this one has a significant tie to Hoover. Alpharetta is led by Jason Kervin, who served as the Hoover offensive coordinator before taking his current job. The Bucs looked strong last week in Atlanta despite missing a handful of starters.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

Oak Mountain (1-0) at Pelham (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High School

Last week: Oak Mountain stormed away in the third quarter to beat Chelsea 46-19; Pelham dominated Mortimer Jordan 42-6.

What to watch: Both teams had to be encouraged by their performances last week, with offenses already in high gear. The Eagles are adjusting to life under new head coach Tyler Crane, while Pelham could have one of its best teams this fall under Tom Causey.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain outlasted Pelham 28-21 on Aug. 28, 2020. Pelham has had the upper hand in the series, winning 11 of the previous 15 matchups.

John Carroll (1-0) vs. Moody (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll shut out Fultondale 27-0; Moody earned a 49-28 victory over Elmore County.

What to watch: Season-opening wins were important to both teams last week for differing reasons. John Carroll is aiming to continue its rise under second-year head coach Will Mara after an encouraging first season. Moody suffered a winless season last fall and started 2021 on the winning track.

Last meeting: John Carroll took down Moody 21-0 on Sept. 25, 2020. John Carroll holds a 6-3 edge in the series.

Clay-Chalkville (1-0) vs. Hueytown (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew out Shades Valley 40-0; Hueytown took care of Minor 57-14 in an annual rivalry game.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville got the season started on the right note last week, posting a brilliant all-around performance. Hueytown also looked the part of one of the top Class 6A teams, so this matchup looks to be a clash of strong squads.

Last meeting: The two teams were slated to meet last year, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of that contest. This will be the first game between the two teams.

Pinson Valley (0-1) vs. Shades Valley (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 27

: Friday, Aug. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley fell short against Hewitt-Trussville, 49-27; Shades Valley struggled in a 40-0 loss to Clay-Chalkville.

What to watch: Pinson Valley, the defending Class 6A state champion, will look to get into the win column this season after a tough matchup against 7A Hewitt-Trussville last week. Shades Valley has a long way to go in Rueben Nelson’s maiden season with the Mounties.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley held off Shades Valley 31-21 on Aug. 28, 2020. Pinson holds an 11-4 edge in the series and has won eight straight.