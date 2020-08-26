Week 1 Football Primer: Spartans begin season

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager gives a speech after a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville.

The high school football season successfully kicked off last week. Games looked and felt different, from the limited crowds to a socially distant coin toss to a lack of postgame handshakes. But players and coaches alike were grateful for the opportunity to play again.

This week, Mountain Brook gets its season underway after its originally scheduled game against Vestavia Hills last week was canceled. Vestavia Hills will look to begin its season next week.

Here’s a brief look at some of the local games this week. All of this week’s games are non-region contests and hold no playoff implications.

Mountain Brook (0-0) vs. Huntsville (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 28

: Friday, Aug. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook did not play after having its game against Vestavia Hills canceled. Huntsville lost to Spain Park 52-21.

What to watch: Mountain Brook gets to open its season this week after not being afforded the opportunity to play last week. With Oxford’s season-opening loss, the Spartans ascended to No. 1 in Class 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. Huntsville plays its second straight Region 3 foe after falling to Spain Park last Thursday.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Huntsville 16-14 on Aug. 28, 2015. Mountain Brook has won five of the six meetings between the two schools, including all four playoff matchups.

Briarwood (1-0) at Spain Park (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 28

: Friday, Aug. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Briarwood used a late defensive stand to hold off Fort Payne 28-20. Spain Park started fast and dominated Huntsville 52-21.

What to watch: This game could be the beginning of a friendly local rivalry. The schools are separated by less than five miles and are now only one classification apart, with Briarwood moving up to Class 6A this year. Both teams looked impressive last week to begin the year 1-0.

Last meeting: Spain Park defeated Briarwood 21-15 on Sept. 25, 2009. The teams have split their only two previous meetings.

Chelsea (0-1) vs. Helena (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 28

: Friday, Aug. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea struggled in a 38-2 loss to Oak Mountain last week. Helena dominated Dallas County 43-0.

What to watch: It’s hard to gauge either team based on their performance in the season’s opening week. Chelsea struggled against a Class 7A team in Oak Mountain that has playoff aspirations in Region 3, while Helena beat up on a 4A squad. Either way, Chelsea needs to build some confidence after a tough game last week.

Last meeting: Helena knocked off Chelsea 31-28 on Oct. 4, 2019. After winning the first four games between the schools, Chelsea has lost the last two to Helena.

Hoover (1-0) vs. Bessemer City (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 28

: Friday, Aug. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover rallied in the second half to beat Central-Phenix City 45-35. Bessemer City was shut out by Ramsay 35-0.

What to watch: After learning of their season-opening opponent just days prior to last Friday, Hoover has plenty of time to prepare for Bessemer City. The Bucs played a tough game against what is expected to be one of the top teams in Class 7A. Bessemer City is in its first season under head coach Rudy Griffin.

Last meeting: Hoover dominated Bessemer City 48-7 on Oct. 4, 2013. Hoover leads the all-time series 18-12-1 between the two teams. Hoover has won the last six games in the series.

Oak Mountain (1-0) vs. Pelham (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 28

: Friday, Aug. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain dominated Chelsea 38-2 last week. Pelham pulled out an entertaining 28-21 victory over Mortimer Jordan.

What to watch: Oak Mountain got off to a great start on both sides of the ball last week and will look to continue that momentum into this week. Pelham figures to be much better than the 3-7 record it posted last fall.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Pelham 21-7 on Sept. 27, 2019. Pelham has won 11 of the 14 meetings between the two schools.

Pinson Valley (0-1) at Shades Valley (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 28

: Friday, Aug. 28 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High

Last week: Pinson Valley fell to Hewitt-Trussville 44-19 last week. Clay-Chalkville took down Shades Valley 37-19.

What to watch: Both teams are looking to rebound from losses last week against ranked teams. Both teams are also in the first season with new head coaches, with Sam Shade at Pinson Valley and Jamie Mitchell at Shades Valley.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley took down Shades Valley 23-7 on Sept. 6, 2019. Pinson Valley has won the last six meetings between the two schools and holds a 9-4 lead in the all-time series.