Week 10 Football Preview: Spartans fighting for playoff life

× Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Preut James (10) finds the endzone during a game between Chelsea and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force.

Week 9 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams are back at it for Week 10.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 10 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Mountain Brook (6-3) vs. Pelham (6-2)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 22 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 41-0; Pelham beat Calera 35-28.

What to watch: Mountain Brook ran for 314 yards against Chelsea, with Beau Payne gaining 206 on 26 carries, and the Spartans defense held the Hornets to 108 total yards last week. Pelham has won four straight region games to get back in the playoff hunt. Homewood has clinched the Class 5A, Region 4 title, leaving Mountain Brook, Pelham, Ramsay and Helena competing for the final three playoff spots.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Pelham 35-7 in 2011. Mountain Brook leads the series 13-3.

Next week: Mountain Brook has an open date, while Pelham hosts Pinson Valley.

Briarwood (9-0) at American Christian (8-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: American Christian Academy, Tuscaloosa

Last week: Briarwood beat Randolph 49-14; American Christian beat Westminster Christian 51-0.

What to watch: Briarwood gained 374 yards without a turnover against Randolph, with Jamison Barnes throwing three touchdown passes and John Campbell catching two of them for 94 yards. The Lions are 6-0 in Private Class AA, Region 2, and this game will decide the region title.

Last meeting: Briarwood and American Christian have never met.

Next week: Briarwood has an open date, while American Christian hosts Northside.

Chelsea (0-8) vs. Chilton County (0-8)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Mountain Brook 41-0; Chilton County fell to Homewood 42-0.

What to watch: Chelsea and Chilton County are both 0-6 in Class 5A, Region 4 and still looking for their first win of the season. This is the final region game for both teams.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Chilton County 30-0 in 2025. Chelsea leads the series 10-6.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Bessemer City, while Chilton County hosts Jemison.

Oak Mountain (2-6) vs. Thompson (7-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain beat Tuscaloosa County 33-6; Thompson fell to Prattville 28-27.

What to watch: Oak Mountain picked up its first region win of the season against Tuscaloosa County and is now 1-5 in Class 6A, Region 3. Thompson suffered its first loss of the season against Prattville and is 5-1 in the region. Oak Mountain is out of playoff contention in the region, but will look to wrap up the slate on a high note.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Oak Mountain 41-0 in 2025. Thompson leads the series 14-9.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Homewood, while Thompson has an open date before the playoffs.

Spain Park (5-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (4-4)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Hoover 36-29; Hewitt-Trussville fell to Vestavia Hills 27-24.

What to watch: Spain Park scored the final 15 points against Hoover after trailing 29-21 midway through the fourth quarter in a thrilling win last week. Hewitt-Trussville fell to Vestavia Hills in a one-score game. Both teams are 3-3 in Class 6A, Region 3, and the teams are looking to make a final impression before the playoff seeding settles.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Hewitt-Trussville 50-29 in 2023. Hewitt-Trussville leads the series 6-3.

Next week: Spain Park hosts James Clemens, while Hewitt-Trussville travels to Pike Road.

Homewood (7-1) vs. Ramsay (6-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Chilton County 42-0; Ramsay fell to Helena 20-12.

What to watch: Homewood gained 457 yards against Chilton County, 280 of them on the ground, with Cyn'Mauree Debruce scoring on a 65-yard run on the game's first play and the Patriots rolling from there. The Patriots clinched the Class 5A, Region 4 title for the second straight year after Ramsay’s surprising loss. Ramsay is one of four teams competing for the final three playoff spots in the region, so the Rams will still have plenty to play for.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Ramsay 38-0 in 2017. Homewood leads the series 4-1.

Next week: Homewood hosts Oak Mountain, while Ramsay has an open date.

John Carroll (4-4) at Randolph (5-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Randolph School, Huntsville

Last week: John Carroll fell to Madison Academy 42-0; Randolph fell to Briarwood 49-14.

What to watch: John Carroll and Randolph are both 3-3 in Private Class AA, Region 2, and this is the final region game for each team. The winner of this game will lock up the No. 4 seed in the region, although both will make the playoffs either way. Randolph's Walker Mitchell returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown against Briarwood.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Randolph have never met.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Leeds, while Randolph hosts Madison County.

Hoover (3-6) at Tuscaloosa County (0-8)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Wildcat Field, Northport

Last week: Hoover fell to Spain Park 36-29; Tuscaloosa County fell to Oak Mountain 33-6.

What to watch: Hoover's Jordan Williams ran for four touchdowns against Spain Park in the loss. Hoover is 1-5 in Class 6A, Region 3, and should have no issue notching a second win after a gauntlet of a schedule over the last month.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 51-7 in 2025. Hoover leads the series 22-3.

Next week: Hoover has an open date, while Tuscaloosa County travels to Calera.

Vestavia Hills (7-1) at Prattville (8-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium, Prattville

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Hewitt-Trussville 27-24; Prattville beat Thompson 28-27.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe, limited by a shoulder injury, ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns against Hewitt-Trussville in a herculean effort. Prattville handed Thompson its first loss of the season and is the only unbeaten team left in Class 6A, Region 3 at 6-0. The Rebels are 5-1 in the region. A Vestavia Hills win in this game will likely produce a three-way tie with Thompson at the top of the region.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Prattville 56-28 in 2025. Vestavia Hills leads the series 2-0.

Next week: Vestavia Hills has an open date, while Prattville travels to Opelika.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.