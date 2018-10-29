Week 10 Football Primer: Spartans finish regular season

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover and Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook cheerleaders lead the team out before a game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Mountain Brook (7-2) vs. Gardendale (5-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Hoover, 31-7; Gardendale fell to Oxford, 61-21.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will be looking for some positive momentum heading into the playoffs after disappointing defeats the past two weeks at the hands of Thompson and Hoover. Against those two formidable foes, the Spartans surrendered more points than the first seven games of the season combined.

Last meeting: Gardendale toppled Mountain Brook, 14-9, on Sept. 12, 2013. Mountain Brook holds a 7-5 edge in the all-time series.

Playoff situation: Mountain Brook finished as the No. 3 seed in Class 7A, Region 3 and will travel to Austin for the first round of the playoffs next week. Gardendale will travel to Fort Payne in the first round.

Spain Park (3-6) at Shades Valley (2-7)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 1

: Thursday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High School

Last week: Spain Park defeated Tuscaloosa County, 42-21; Shades Valley fell to Pell City, 40-30.

What to watch: Following a six-game losing streak, Spain Park has righted the ship to win its last two contests. A third straight win against a struggling Shades Valley team would do wonders for momentum heading into the offseason.

Last meeting: Spain Park and Shades Valley have never met in a game.

Playoff situation: Neither team qualified for postseason play.

Clay-Chalkville (8-1) vs. Gadsden City (3-6)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 1

: Thursday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Huffman, 49-14; Gadsden City defeated Grissom, 35-7.

What to watch: The Cougars are looking to notch their second win against a Class 7A team this season. Gadsden City got off to a rough start but has won its last three games.

Last meeting: Gadsden City upset Clay-Chalkville, 24-21, on Oct. 11, 2013. The Titans hold a 6-2 edge in the series.

Playoff situation: Clay-Chalkville will host Mae Jemison next week in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Gadsden City narrowly missed the 7A playoffs.

Briarwood (7-2) vs. Hueytown (8-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood defeated Fairfield, 26-0; Hueytown defeated Paul Bryant, 31-13.

What to watch: Both teams are looking to finish off strong regular seasons. Hueytown running back Roydell Williams has wreaked havoc on opposing defenses all season long, so Briarwood’s normally stout defense will have a tough task.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Hueytown, 13-10, in a defensive struggle on Sept. 18, 2015. Briarwood has won both meetings between the two teams.

Playoff situation: Briarwood will host a first round playoff game next week, but it is still unclear who the opponent will be. Hueytown will host Eufaula in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Chelsea (2-7) vs. Pell City (3-6)

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea defeated Calera, 35-3; Pell City defeated Shades Valley, 40-30.

What to watch: After a rough start to the season, Chelsea has finally gotten its footing, winning its last two games. Pell City broke a string of three straight single-digit offensive performances with a 40-point outburst last week.

Last meeting: Chelsea pulled out a tight 17-16 victory over Pell City on Oct. 16, 2015. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Playoff situation: Neither team qualified for postseason play, but one team will head into the offseason on a winning streak.

Homewood (7-2) vs. Paul Bryant (5-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell to Jackson-Olin, 18-10; Paul Bryant fell to Hueytown, 31-13.

What to watch: Homewood’s defense will need to avoid surrendering the big play, as four of those by Jackson-Olin last week proved to be the difference in the game. The Patriots are looking to rebound after having their six-game winning streak snapped.

Last meeting: Paul Bryant ruined Homewood’s bid for a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win on Nov. 3, 2017. Homewood has won two of the three meetings between the two teams.

Playoff situation: Homewood will host Athens in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, while Paul Bryant failed to qualify for the postseason.

Hoover (7-2) vs. IMG Academy (FL) [6-1]

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

: 8 p.m. (ESPNU) Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover defeated Mountain Brook, 31-7; IMG Academy was off.

What to watch: Hoover will attempt to get off to a faster start against the Florida powerhouse than the Bucs did last fall. The Bucs fell behind early before a strong second-half showing in the 32-21 loss.

Last meeting: IMG Academy held on for a 32-21 win over Hoover on Nov. 3, 2017.

Playoff situation: Hoover claimed the Class 7A, Region 3 title after the dust settled last week, and the Bucs will host Bob Jones in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Oak Mountain (1-8) vs. Center Point (5-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills, 28-14; Center Point fell to Central Clay County, 14-0.

What to watch: Oak Mountain’s offense gets one last chance to finish the season strong. Following three straight single-digit showings, the Eagles scored 14 points against Vestavia Hills last week.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain and Center Point have never met in a game.

Playoff situation: Oak Mountain failed to qualify for the postseason. Center Point will travel to Russellville for a Class 5A first round playoff game.

Vestavia Hills (5-4) vs. Huffman (1-8)

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills defeated Oak Mountain, 28-14; Huffman fell to Clay-Chalkville, 49-14.

What to watch: With a win, Vestavia Hills will achieve its first winning season since 2015. The Rebels should be able to take care of business against a struggling Huffman team.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills cruised to a 32-12 win on Sept. 21, 2017. The Rebels hold a 13-6 edge in the all-time series.

Playoff situation: Neither team qualified for postseason play.

Pinson Valley (7-1) at Lee-Huntsville (2-7)

Date : Friday, Nov. 2

: Friday, Nov. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley was off; Lee-Huntsville fell to Athens, 42-6.

What to watch: Pinson Valley finishes off its nine-game regular season this week, as the Indians will face a Lee-Huntsville team that has dropped six in a row. The Indians should be able to move the ball against a Generals defense that has surrendered 37 points per game.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley and Lee-Huntsville have never met in a game.

Playoff situation: Pinson Valley will host Albertville in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next week. Lee-Huntsville failed to qualify for postseason play.